Sophie Turner calls Taylor Swift ‘hero’ as she finally breaks silence on Joe Jonas divorce

After months of legal turmoil and emotional battles, Sophie Turner is opening up on her messy split with Joe Jonas. In a recent interview, the Game of Thrones star revealed the repercussions of filing for divorce from the 34-year-old singer, who she famously began dating in 2016. Recalling the “worst few days” of her life, Turner praised pop icon and close friend Taylor Swift for her unwavering support. Sophie Turner praises 'hero' Taylor Swift for her support during divorce and custody battle with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner calls Taylor Swift a ‘hero’

The 28-year-old actress praised Swift, 34, for supporting her in private during the tough times that followed when she filed for divorce. “Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” Turner told Vogue Wednesday. “I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold,” she added.

Turner also opened up about dealing with “mom guilt” after tabloids criticised her for not being there for her children. “I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn't leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan,” she said.

Sophie Turner on custody battle with Joe Jonas

Turner and Jonas decided to “amicably” part ways after four years of marriage. However, their divorce quickly took a messy turn as Turner sued the DNCE singer for “wrongful retention” of their daughters, 3-year-old Willa and Delphine, born in 2022, in New York City “from their habitual residence of England,” per E! News. However, they later reached a custody agreement.

“There were some days that I didn't know if I was going to make it,” she recalled, adding, “I would call my lawyer saying, 'I can't do this. I just can't.' I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself. And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for. Once anyone says to me, 'Do it for your kids,' I'm doing it. I wouldn't do it for myself, but I'll find the strength for them.”