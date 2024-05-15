Sophie Turner opens up about being mom-shamed during her divorce from Joe Jonas: ‘It's unfathomable…’

In 2023, fans were shocked when actor-musician Joe Jonas filed for divorce from his wife, Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner. The couple was married for four years before Joe filed documents citing ‘irreconcilable differences’. In an interview with British Vogue, Sophie opened up about the aftermath of the news, facing misogyny, being mom-shamed and painted as a partier. (Also Read: Sophie Turner asks judge to ‘reactivate’ divorce case with estranged husband Joe Jonas over custody of kids: Report) A throwback picture of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner when she was pregnant with their second child.(Instagram)

‘The mum guilt is so real’

Sophie says she was shooting for her upcoming TV series Joan when articles citing sources and claiming she wasn’t a good parent began doing rounds. She says, her children being in the US while this was happening gave her ‘mom guilt’ but she pushed through it. She says, “I mean, those were the worst few days of my life. I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out…It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier.”

‘Thank f**k for Gen Z’

Sophie says that despite what she went through, she’s grateful she had to do it in now instead of 10 years ago, when she would’ve been judged harshly. Talking about how a picture of her at the wrap party of Joan was used as proof of her partying ways, she adds, “I mean, it’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make shit up and put it up based on a picture. A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock. If something like this had happened to me 10 years ago I don’t think I would have had the same support. I just feel very lucky to be alive in a time when people are open-minded. Thank f**k for Gen Z.”

Sophie and Joe’s story

Sophie and Joe began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017. They married in 2019 in Las Vegas and held a second ceremony in France the same year. Sophie moved to New York City from England to live with Joe. They have two daughters, born in 2020 and 2022. After Joe filed for divorce in 2023, the couple engaged in a custody battle over their daughters, with Sophie asking the judge to ‘reactivate’ their divorce this year, which was on hold as the two went to mediation to try to work out a property and child custody settlement, as per TMZ.