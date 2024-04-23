Taylor Swift gets love for The Tortured Poets Department from Sophie Turner, BTS' V and more celebs: ‘This is so good’

It's been a good four days since Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department and its sister album, The Anthology. The 31 songs about her past relationships, heartbreaks, and ‘lost dreams’ have founds millions of lovers (and a few haters) and broken multiple streaming records already. The album has also found fans in a bunch of celebrities. (Also read: Did she leave Joe Alwyn for being depressed?: Internet's biggest criticisms after Taylor Swift's new album) V and Sophie Turner have been listening to songs from Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department.

Who's lovin' TTPD?

A Twitter user had compiled a thread of all the celebrities who have posted about listening to the new album, revealing their favourite tracks and praising Taylor's songwriting genius. These include Sophie Turner, BTS' V, Reese Witherspoon and others.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

TV and film actor Sophie Turner, who is the ex-wife of Taylor's ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas, posted a screenshot of her music app as she listened to revenge bop Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? She has previously also loved on Taylor's songs, including Mr Perfectly Fine, which was said to have been about Joe himself.

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke wrote, “What the heck this is so good” as she listened to But Daddy I Love Him and I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. Korean popstar V posted listening to Fortnight from the album. Post Malone also features in the song and its video.

Want to know more about Taylor Swift, her music, her awards, nett worth and more? Read our special story here.

Love from legends

Patti Smith, the legendary American singer, found a mention in Taylor's song The Tortured Poets Department. She thanked Taylor for it. “This is saying I was moved to be mentioned in the company of the great Welsh poet Dylan Thomas. Thank you, Taylor,” Patti wrote on Instagram.

Oscar-winning actor Reese Witherspoon listed her favourites from the album: So Long, London, Guilty as Sin? and I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. Check out more reactions on this thread:

Taylor Swift describes her 11th studio album on Instagram as: "An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time".

Fans largely believe it is about her former British boyfriend Joe Alwyn. They split in April 2023 after six years of dating.

Spotify said on Friday that TTPD broke the record for the platform's most-streamed album in a single day this year, achieving the feat in less than 12 hours.