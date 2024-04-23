 Taylor Swift gets love for The Tortured Poets Department from Sophie Turner, BTS' V and more celebs: ‘This is so good’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taylor Swift gets love for The Tortured Poets Department from Sophie Turner, BTS' V and more celebs: ‘This is so good’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 23, 2024 10:01 AM IST

Reese Witherspoon, Maya Hawke, Sophie Turner and so many other celebrities are listening to Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

It's been a good four days since Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department and its sister album, The Anthology. The 31 songs about her past relationships, heartbreaks, and ‘lost dreams’ have founds millions of lovers (and a few haters) and broken multiple streaming records already. The album has also found fans in a bunch of celebrities. (Also read: Did she leave Joe Alwyn for being depressed?: Internet's biggest criticisms after Taylor Swift's new album)

V and Sophie Turner have been listening to songs from Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department.
V and Sophie Turner have been listening to songs from Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department.

Who's lovin' TTPD?

A Twitter user had compiled a thread of all the celebrities who have posted about listening to the new album, revealing their favourite tracks and praising Taylor's songwriting genius. These include Sophie Turner, BTS' V, Reese Witherspoon and others.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

TV and film actor Sophie Turner, who is the ex-wife of Taylor's ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas, posted a screenshot of her music app as she listened to revenge bop Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? She has previously also loved on Taylor's songs, including Mr Perfectly Fine, which was said to have been about Joe himself.

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke wrote, “What the heck this is so good” as she listened to But Daddy I Love Him and I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. Korean popstar V posted listening to Fortnight from the album. Post Malone also features in the song and its video.

Want to know more about Taylor Swift, her music, her awards, nett worth and more? Read our special story here.

Love from legends

Patti Smith, the legendary American singer, found a mention in Taylor's song The Tortured Poets Department. She thanked Taylor for it. “This is saying I was moved to be mentioned in the company of the great Welsh poet Dylan Thomas. Thank you, Taylor,” Patti wrote on Instagram.

Oscar-winning actor Reese Witherspoon listed her favourites from the album: So Long, London, Guilty as Sin? and I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. Check out more reactions on this thread:

Taylor Swift describes her 11th studio album on Instagram as: "An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time".

Fans largely believe it is about her former British boyfriend Joe Alwyn. They split in April 2023 after six years of dating.

Spotify said on Friday that TTPD broke the record for the platform's most-streamed album in a single day this year, achieving the feat in less than 12 hours.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / Taylor Swift gets love for The Tortured Poets Department from Sophie Turner, BTS' V and more celebs: ‘This is so good’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On