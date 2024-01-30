Sophie Turner's new romance with rumored beau Peregrine Pearson is now Instagram-official

The well-recognized ‘Queen of the North’ Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame is making the most of the chilly winter. On January 29, the 27-year-old actress pinged with a new update surrounding her new rumored romance. Sophie Turner and rumored beau Peregrine Pearson spotted on a ski trip.(Sophie Turner / Instagram)

Taking to Instagram, she shared a few pictures of the recently undertaken ski trip. In this thread of six snaps, her potential boyfriend aka the British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson is also featured alongside the actor's friends.

This new update has emerged amidst Turner's divorce with Joe Jonas, also a member of the pop band Jonas Brothers. Sophie has been linked to the fourth Viscount Cowdray heir since the latter half of October 2023.

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson's ski trip post

The first pic in the Sophie Turner ski trip Instagram thread post captioned “Jagerbomb anyone?” drives the attention to a group of four people. Although the quartet is fully covered in heavy winter gear as they take a ride on the ski ride, Sophie tagged her pals as well as her rumored beau. She's seen sitting right beside Pearson, while her friends Amadea Kimmins and Rupert Gorst take the other side.

Other photos in the carousel post also reveal them landing at the snowcapped mountain's top. Yet another snap lends us a blurred insight into the friend circle having a jolly time and dancing at what possibly appears to be an intimate pub. Visuals of a ski chalet and other solo Sophie pics also made it to the post. The location of the vacation spot wasn't revealed.

The Emmy-nominated actor Sophie Turner has recently been in the news after she parted ways with Jonas in September following their four years of marriage. The two share two daughters and have since then been to court regarding their heated custody issues. Sophie had even filed a case against Joe for allegedly not letting their daughters return to England earlier. An Instagram post even addresses Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's decision to split.

Sophie Turner Instagram post about her split with Joe Jonas:

Turner recently also graced the Harper's Bazaar Germany cover. It seems that she's dedicated the last few months to her friends, as highlighted in one of her Instagram posts as well that was captioned “2023 was the year of the girlies”. Yet another post reveals her association with non-profit charity Crisis UK.