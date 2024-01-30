Sophie Turner shares first pics with rumoured boyfriend Peregrine Pearson. Who is he?

Sophie Turner is rumoured to be seeing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson for quite some time. Although the two never confirmed their dating reports, now it seems like the Game Of Thrones actor is ready to introduce her fans to Peregrine. Recently, she posted her first photos with Peregrine and their friends. Also read: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's California house up for sale again Sophie Turner on a ski trip with Peregrine Pearson and friends.

Sophie Turner posts pics with Peregrine Pearson

She shared a bunch of photos as Sophie, Peregrine, and their friends, Rupert Gorst, and Amadea Kimmins, were hanging out together. They seemed to be on a ski trip. The first photo was a selfie of all of them where the actor was seated next to her rumoured beau, whom she tagged.

This was followed by a few more solo images of Sophie and other fun moments with her friends. In another group photo, Peregrine had his arms around her as all of them posed in the snow. Sharing the post, she added to the caption, “Jägerbomb anyone?”

Sophie's new boyfriend

Sophie and Peregrine were first linked with each other after they were spotted kissing in Paris, as per photos by The Sun. Following the PDA-packed photos, a source told US Weekly, "Sophie is open to the idea of dating again. She isn’t fully committed to anybody at the moment, but she’s definitely putting herself out there and keeping her options open.”

Later, another source told them Sophie “really seems to like spending time with Perry” and confirmed that they have “become progressively closer.”

Who is Peregrine Pearson

Peregrine, 29, one of Britain’s most eligible bachelors, is the heir to the Cowdray Estate, located in West Sussex. His father, Michael Orlando Weetman Pearson, is the 4th Viscount Cowdray, which also means Peregrine will inherit the seat and will be the 5th Viscount Cowdray with a massive net worth of over £224 million, as per reports.

He completed his degree in business, management and marketing from the University of West London. Going by his LinkedIn profile, he began working as a director at Cowdray Estate in 2016 and took on a new role as the director of a property development company, Weetman Developments, in 2019.

Reportedly, Peregrine was previously dating Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, King Charles’ goddaughter. Sophie and Joe Jonas filed for divorce on September 5 after four years of their marriage. She shares their children- Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, with the Jonas Brothers singer.

