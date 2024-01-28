Jonas Brothers party with Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit at Natasha Poonawalla's home. See pics

Socialite Natasha Poonawalla threw a grand party in Mumbai on Saturday night to welcome the Jonas Brothers: Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas. The brothers performed on the first day of the Lollapalooza concert on Saturday and headed straight to the Poonawalla residence for their welcome party. Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas were joined by Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja and Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene at the post-concert party.

The guest list

Nick was spotted in a printed beige co-ord set with white shoes while Joe opted for a denim-on-denim look. Kevin kept it casual too with his brown striped jacket and blue jeans. The other guests, however, were a little more dressed up. Sonam Kapoor channeled her dark energy as she arrived dressed in all-black with husband Anand Ahuja. Madhuri Dixit, too, wore a black suit with golden details. She arrived with her husband Dr Shriram Nene.

Bhumi Pednekar glowed in a tight pink shirt and black skirt. Her sister Samiksha was also with her as her plus 1. Malaika Arora raised the temperature in a blue outfit with high heels. Sussanne Khan, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, her boyfriend Siddharth, Ishaan Khatter and others were also part of the guest list, along with social media star Orry (Orhan Awatramani).

Who is Natasha Poonawalla?

Natasha Poonawalla is the wife of Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India. She is often spotted at international events and parties, mingling with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kim Kardashian.

About Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza, a two-day gig, is scheduled to be held on January 27 and January 28 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai according to BookMyShow Live, which earlier announced the line-up of artists.

The festival includes performances by Sting, Halsey, modern dance music duo Jungle, English rock band Royal Blood, American rapper JPEGMAFIA, Italian EDM artist Meduza, French house DJ Malaa, and the unique blend of psychedelic and pop music from Caribou.

Performers also include Anoushka Shankar, The Raghu Dixit Project and When Chai Met Toast, as well as The Karan Kanchan Experience, Parvaaz, Prabh Deep, Dualist Inquiry, Komorebi, Parekh & Singh, Skrat, Kamakshi Khanna, JBABE, Chrms, Dewdrops, Shashwat Bulusu, Jatayu, Monophonik, Sublime Sound, Stalvart John, Long Distances and Megan Murray.

Imagine Dragons and Jackson Wang were among those who performed at the previous edition of Lollapalooza.