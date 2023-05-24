Natasha Poonawalla spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio during Cannes 2023, poses on yacht with 'homie' Tobey Maguire

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who was seen with Natasha Poonawalla at a restuarant in London last year, was praised by her in a new Instagram post. Photos of the two from a party at Cannes Film Festival 2023 have also surfaced online. Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse into her glamorous night out in London with Natasha Poonawalla Natasha Poonawalla and Tobey Maguire were seen together at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Natasha, philanthropist and entrepreneur, is the wife of Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India. She recently attended the premiere of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. She also posed with Tobey Maguire and others on a yacht ahead of the premiere.

On Tuesday, Natasha took took to Instagram to share photos of herself from Cannes 2023, and wrote, “Out with the homies for Leo and Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece Killers of the Flower Moon… one of the best performances by Leonardo DiCaprio and his co-stars. Thank you for including me in this epic moment and for my chat with the genius Martin Scorsese.”

Natasha Poonawalla mingles with Hollywood elite at Cannes

Natasha, who was dressed in a white gown and striking gold jewellery, posed with Tobey, known for films such as Spider-Man (2002). Dressed in formal looks, Natasha, Tobey and their friends, stood on a yacht ahead of making their way to the red carpet premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon.

Natasha was seen chatting with legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese as they sat together at a party in another photo she posted. She was dressed in black. Natasha also shared some solo photos of herself from her Cannes 2023 outing, along with a clip of Leonardo smiling and pointing towards Martin from the premiere as their film received a standing ovation.

Natasha also hung out with Irina Shayk, Russian model and television personality. She shared Irina's photo in her Instagram post. Some photos of Natasha with Leonardo from Cannes 2023 were also shared on a fan page on Twitter. While the actor was dressed in black and also wore a face mask, Natasha was spotted in a shimmery white outfit.

When Natasha made headlines for pics with Leonardo

In February 2022, photos of Natasha and Leonardo were widely shared online as the duo sat together near a London restaurant's window. As per a report in Daily Mail at the time, they were in London for a friend's wedding, which was also attended by supermodel Naomi Campbell and actor Orlando Bloom. The wedding bash was for British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and his long-term partner Alec Maxwell.

Natasha and Adar Poonawalla married back in 2006 and share two kids together named Darius and Cyrus. Natasha is known for her unique fashion choices and is also friends with some of the biggest names in Bollywood. From partying with Priyanka Chopra in London to stepping out with Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and other celebs, Natasha often joins her famous friends at holidays and get-togethers.

