Leonardo DiCaprio seen with Natasha Poonawalla in London after friend's wedding. See pics inside

Leonardo DiCaprio made a desi acquaintance at a friend's recent wedding in London. Paparazzi spotted him hanging out with Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla at a London restaurant soon after the wedding. Natasha is the wife of Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla. She is the executive director at the company. (Also read: Leo, Tobey attended Justin's concert before the shooting that left 4 injured)

Pictures show Natasha and Leonardo at the restaurant's window seat. They enjoyed a chat and Natasha even looked back to spot the cameramen behind her. Check out their pictures:

As per Daily Mail, it was British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwellseen's wedding in Chelsea that they attended. Also seen at the restaurant were supermodel Naomi Campbell and Orlando Bloom. The report said, “There is nothing to suggest anything more than friendship between her and Leo.”

Natasha and Adar got married in 2006. They have two children together. She is often spotted at parties with Bollywood stars such as Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar. She was also a part of a Vogue cover shoot with Kareena, Karan and Diljit Dosanjh.

Leonardo DiCaprio never married and has dated a string of supermodels--including Naomi herself. Currently, he is dating actor Camila Morrone. Leo and Camila haven't confirmed that they are dating each other but have been together since December 2017. In February 2020, they made their Oscars debut and it was the first time he brought a date to the award show since bringing Gisele Bundchen in 2005. They recently enjoyed a holiday at St Barts, seemingly his favourite holiday destination.

Leonardo was last seen in Adam McKay's Don't Look Up. The climate change satire released on Netflix and has been nominated for Best Picture Academy Award. He will be seen next in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

