Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire attended Justin Bieber's concert before shooting that injured 4. See pics

Childhood friends and actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire attended Justin Bieber's concert on Saturday. The duo earlier kicked off Super Bowl weekend with each other.

Leonardo and Tobey later went to Justin's concert's afterparty at The Nice Guy restaurant, where a shooting took place outside leaving four people injured, reportedly including rapper Kodak Black.

A source close to the situation also told Variety that Kodak hadn't entered the premises during the evening. Multiple rounds were fired, striking three men. Two were transported from the restaurant to a local hospital by the Los Angeles fire department, while the third was later moved to a hospital after leaving the crime scene. All victims are now in stable condition.

The incident occurred in the hour after the venue had concluded hosting the unofficial afterparty hosted by Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber. Apart from Tobey and Leonardo, Drake, Tobey, Khloe Kardashian, Lil Baby and Kodak Black also attended the bash.

Many fans reacted to the star studded get together on social media. One fan wrote, “Still stuck at Justin having Drake, Tobey, Leonardo , Kodak, gunna, Lil baby, Khloe, Kendall, Tyga, and Jeff Bezos at his performance. It is such a random group. But the way only him can pull that.” While one shared Tobey and Leonardo's pictures from the event.

Leonardo DiCaprio e seu amigo Tobey Maguire estiveram no super Bowl, foram vistos participando do concerto Homecoming Big Game Weekend de Justin Bieber no Pacific Design Center na noite de sexta-feira (11 de Fevereiro) em West Hollywood , Califórnia. pic.twitter.com/LOVjJUzfl4 — DiCaprioBR (@DiCaprioBrasil_) February 13, 2022

Also pointing out at Kanye's feud with Billie Eilish, one person wrote, “Kanye beefing with Billie Eilish and Kodak Black getting shot at a party with Justin Bieber, Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio. What a crazy day."

Kanye beefing with Billie Eilish and Kodak Black getting shot at a party with Justin Bieber, Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio. What a crazy day — Mate (@scumfuckigor) February 12, 2022

Justin performed a 30-minute set to a crowd of about 1,500 individuals on Saturday. Apart from Leonardo and Tobey, Shawn Mendes, Anthony Ramos, Logan Paul, Niall Horan and Scooter Braun also attended the event.

