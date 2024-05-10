New York City woman choked with a belt and sexually assaulted on Bronx street: Watch

New York Police Department (NYPD) is looking into a viral video which reportedly shows a violent sexual attack on a woman that happened in the Bronx earlier this month, per reports. Woman assaulted and sexually attacked in disturbing Bronx incident(X)

The New York Post reported that the episode occurred between 3 a.m. and 05/01; whatever happened with her was completely unacceptable.

The victim, a 45-year-old woman, is portrayed in the video in which she was walking on the sidewalk at East 152nd Street and Third Avenue when the perpetrator, who was covering his face with a white towel, approached from behind and took a belt out, placed it around the woman's neck, and caused her to lose consciousness.

Then he dragged her behind a car and sexually assaulted her, police said.

NYPD is looking for the man

The man then fled on foot towards Melrose Avenue and vanished from sight in the middle of the ordeal, still remaining at large, according to The Washington Post.

Police confirmed that the woman was transported to a nearby hospital. She is now in a stable condition.

NYPD also reported that they believe the man and the woman know each other. And the man was well aware of her daily schedule.

Bronx Street neighbours are stunned by seeing the viral video.

One resident, Justo Cordero, told abc7NY, “It's sad for women, it's sad for everybody, but women take the worst part.”

“At any given moment someone can come and hurt you and police, when they need to be here they're not,” another resident Luz Hernandez, said.

The violence against women in NYC has been rising recently. Multiple women were punched in the face while walking on the streets for no apparent reason in recent months.

There was a decrease of 5.1%. rise in rape in New York this year. The greatest number of rapes in 2023, numbering up to 511, have been registered in the city by May 5.