Watch how Mike Tyson mocks Jake Paul ahead of their fight night

‘Iron’ Mike Tyson has asked Jake Paul that when they box in July, he should not back out from the ring, and continued with the trash talk as the fightnight drew near. Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson's fight against Jake Paul in Texas this summer has been sanctioned as a competitive boxing match rather than an exhibition, and the rounds will be shorter and the gloves will be heavier. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation this week approved terms for the July 20 fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(AP)

In March, Paul announced that he would finally step into the ring with the legendary boxing icon. The clash of titans is slated to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on the 20th of July.

In the meantime, the fight hype has worked itself to a fever pitch, with both fighters engaging in a war of words that is driving everyone to stay on alert.

Despite the cancellation of some promising matches, the undercard is shaping up, adding to the event’s allure. The exchange of barbs between Paul and Tyson has reached new heights of intensity.

Paul has made bold statements, saying that one must “die” when the fight will end and expressing unwavering confidence in his ability to come top against Tyson.

Tyson urges Paul to not quit boxing

Tyson OK’d Paul’s threat to the trenches of social media martial arts and, having successfully defended his title, managed to emerge unscathed out of that battlefield, having countered that the Instagram brat turned professional boxer should stand his ground and not allow his weaker-hearted fans’ hopes of his backing off materialize.

The heavyweight icon made an appearance on The Damon Elliot Show to promote the fight. During the show, Elliot, the host, attempted to dissuade Paul from the match, recounting his own experience with Tyson: “Jake, I’ve known Mike since he smacked the s**t out of me at 14-years-old, and my face has never been the same,” he warned.

“Do it Jake, please, don’t listen to this man. Jake, don’t listen to him, please,” Tyson insisted.

The performance faced hurdles in getting their bout approved professionally, and they encountered that the fight would not be official because of their age difference.

Tyson, who is 31 years older than Paul, will have to be a subject of intensive medical examination to ascertain his best fitness for the battle.

Tyson has revamped his lifestyle, diet and his routine for the upcoming bout.

This is why he has stopped smoking marijuana; raw meat remains his food choice.