Mike Tyson's training videos are making Logan Paul nervous, ‘good to carry fear…’

The countdown to the colossal clash between Jake Paul and boxing icon Mike Tyson has begun, sending shockwaves through the sports world. Scheduled for July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, this battle is promising fireworks on a grand scale. Logan Paul says he is nervous ahead of fight with Mike Tyson

Tyson, the formidable force in the ring, has unleashed a barrage of training videos, showcasing his unyielding commitment to victory. Despite nearing his 58th birthday, his ferocity and prowess seem undiminished, igniting a surge of nerves in his adversary, Jake Paul.

In a revealing exchange on the BS/w Jake Paul Podcast, the younger Paul brother candidly admitted to feeling a tinge of apprehension witnessing Tyson's blistering pad work. "It's motivating," Paul confessed, acknowledging the fear that fuels his training regimen, heightening his competitive edge.

However, Paul swiftly issued a challenge to Tyson, asserting that prowess on the mitts doesn't guarantee victory in the ring. With unwavering confidence, he vowed to meet Tyson head-on, dismissing the notion that his intimidating training regimen would deter him.

"But Mike, looking good on the mitts is not even half the battle," he added. "You have to face me in the ring...

"I think he's seeing these videos of how good he looks on the mitts and he's getting turned up and his confidence is probably growing."

Mike Tyson too is ‘scared to death’

As the tension mounts, Tyson himself has confessed grappling with nerves, admitting to Fox News, he is 'scared to death' of stepping back in the ring.

"I have a weird personality - I don't think it's weird though. Whatever I'm afraid to do, I do it. That's how it is," Tyson told Fox News.

"I was afraid of the Roy [Jones] fight. I was 100 pounds overweight, I was however old, 54, 53, and I said ‘Let’s do it.'

For Paul, this showdown isn't just a chance to test his mettle against a legend; it's an opportunity to carve his name into the annals of boxing history. With age on his side and a steely resolve, Paul is poised to rewrite the narrative, signaling a seismic shift in the boxing landscape.

As the fateful day draws near, anticipation reaches fever pitch, with fans eagerly awaiting a spectacle of unparalleled intensity. With each passing moment, the stage is set for a showdown of epic proportions, where legends clash and legacies are forged in the crucible of the ring.