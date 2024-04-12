Jake Paul invites Donald Trump to watch his fight with Mike Tyson

YouTube star Jake Paul has invited former US president Donald Trump on his fight night with Iron ‘Mike’ Tyson slated for June 20. Jake Paul invites Donald Trump for the bout against Mike Tyson, will the former president respond?(AFP/AP)

Jake invited the former president during an interview with FOX News saying, “Trump, if you’re watching this, this is an invite,” he smirked.

“I know you used to promote Tyson, so I’d love to have you at the fight. Vivek came to my other fight. And, of course, the silver fox, Barron Trump. So, Donny, pull up, we’ve got tickets for you,” he added.

The two are scheduled to face off in Dallas, Texas, and the fight will be live on Netflix exclusively.

Jake wants rule changes for the Tyson fight

Given the significant disparities in age and weight between the two fighters, speculations about altered rules for the bout have been rampant. Some reports suggest using head guards and heavier boxing gloves, ostensibly to mitigate the punches.

While initially labelled as an exhibition match, Jake and Mike pushed the fight to be professional.

Despite Tyson acknowledging the bout as an exhibition, Jake contradicts the heavyweight legend. “Mike and I want this to be a pro fight, full face shots,” Paul told FOX News.

“We’re submitting that request to the commission. It’s an all-out war.”

Dispelling rumours of restrictions on landing punches, Paul dismissed speculations surrounding the use of oversized gloves and expressed his determination for an unbridled confrontation. “There's been all these fake videos about not being able to hit each other, and we'll be wearing big gloves but it's all fake news,” he clarified.

Paul, who boasts a record of nine wins in ten professional fights, anticipates an iron-hard challenge from Tyson, notwithstanding the latter's age. “I think he's underestimating me, I truly, truly think that, ” and added, “It's a heavyweight fight, he's the bigger man but I'm the faster man. He's the much stronger man but I'm fresh. He's experienced. I'm smart but in the ring he may be smarter. It's are really interesting match-up and people see the training videos and think he's a beat.”