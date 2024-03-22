Mike Tyson makes shocking announcement ahead of the fight night with Jake Paul

Boxing genius 'Iron’ Mike Tyson has declared a permanent departure from his podcasting. Tyson's show, HotBoxin', cohosted with Sebastian Joseph-Day, has come to an end just as the Hunger Punch promotion is ready to script another full-fledged altercation involving him and internet celebrity, Jake Paul. Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul: Will be streaming on Netflix (Netflix)

The quarterfinal bout is due to take place on July 20 in the famous AT&T Stadium in Texas, and it is attracting much attention among the sports fans. However, the precise regulations for the bout are still being debated. Nevertheless, Tyson and Paul are in the forefront in the call for the implementing professional fight rules like the amateur competition and not using head gear.

‘Ladies and gentlemen, these are my final recordings…’

Tyson’s decision to end his podcasting comes as he suits up for his training regimen, a mere three months before the fight night.

In a video message to his Instagram followers, Tyson expressed his gratitude for the experiences and connections made through Hotboxin’. “Ladies and gentlemen, these are my final recordings of Hotboxin’,” Tyson declared. “I really enjoyed being part of this journey and all of the people that I met, the remarkable people that I met, in interviews,” and added, “This is my next chapter in life, please enjoy the following social on my website for my next venture. I love you all.”

The podcast featured conversations with eminent figures like UFC commentator Joe Rogan and WWE legend The Undertaker.

Fans are pouring their grief

The announcement was met with a plethora of disappointment from netizens. Many expressed their sadness over the end of a podcast they considered to be exceptionally engaging. “This is so sad. That podcast was [fire emojis]. I’ll really miss it,” lamented one fan. Another implored, “Bring me on the Show Mike!!! We can chat about the good days.”

One piped in, “Good no more weed, It's time to collect bones Tyson.”

The anticipation of Tyson’s faux fight footage was to stir doubt into the minds of the public, as some claimed that the videos were manipulated particularly by well-intentioned critics.

But Rafaello Cordeiro, Tyson’s mentor, promised to shock everyone by making the bully bleed. During an interview on “The MMA Hour”, Interestingly, Cordeiro said, “After first seeing him, it messed with my shoulder,” he said. “I couldn’t hold mitts for at least six, seven months with my boys in the gym. My right shoulder was a big, big mess, and I stopped for a while to take care of my shoulder and do physical therapy.”

Cordeiro emphasized Tyson’s innate boxing prowess, “Sometimes, I say 1-2-3, and he’s already inside. If I don’t move back, oh lord. It’s impossible. I have to move back. I believe people don’t have to be concerned. We’re talking about a guy who was a two-time champ. The guy didn’t have 20 fights in two years.”

“He knows how to fight. He fought against the best guys in the world. When he steps inside the ring, he knows what to do. It’s not something new for Mike, and this fight is no different,” Cordeiro assured.