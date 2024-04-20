Watch Mike Tyson take on Shannon Briggs in a street fight ahead of faceoff with Jake Paul

In a nostalgic return to his childhood neighborhood of Brownsville, Brooklyn, Mike Tyson engaged in a playful street brawl with former boxer Shannon Briggs. As Tyson prepares for his upcoming fight against Jake Paul, the pair visited the area where Tyson spent much of his youth. Tyson will return to the ring to face Youtuber-turned-boxer Paul in an exhibition bout at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 20, 2024, (AFP)

Accompanied by Briggs and surrounded by locals, Tyson and Briggs shared a moment of friendly tension that escalated into a playful slap-boxing match. After a brief hug, both fighters removed their shirts and raised their fists. Though no significant blows were landed, the mock fight ended in laughter when Briggs attempted to lift Tyson's leg, leading both to call off the playful scuffle.

Sharing a video of the incident, Tyson captioned it, "Brownsville's finest always ready for a brawl. Love this guy." Briggs posted a different angle of the playful fight, writing, "@miketyson and @cannon_briggs in Brownsville having a straightener in front of #AtlanticTowers! @smoothedahustler the referee! It's on!"

Tyson's return to Brownsville recalls his challenging upbringing in Brooklyn's rough streets, as detailed in his 2013 memoir "The Undisputed Truth." Tyson recounted the fear and hardship he faced both at home and on the streets, revealing, "I was scared to be in the house, and I was also scared to go outside." Tyson's family struggled with basic necessities, often lacking hot water and gas for cooking.

Despite these challenges, boxing became Tyson's lifeline, providing a way out of his troubled past. Rising to fame as the youngest heavyweight champion in history at age 20, Tyson went on to have a dominant professional career with a 50-6 record, including 44 wins by knockout, earning him the title of "The Baddest Man on the Planet."

Mike Tyson will be 58 when he takes on Jake Paul on July 20 in Texas but he said fans are still clamouring to see the former heavyweight champion in action.

The bout between one of the most feared fighters in history and YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul will be held at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington and streamed live on Netflix.

"I'm 58 and what? I'm getting billions of views from just talking to somebody about fighting," Tyson told Reuters.