Jake Paul reveals potential future fights with undercard stars before Mike Tyson showdown

With Mike Tyson as his last plans for now confirmed for July’s super fight, Jake Paul has also dropped references to two more future opponents who are set to be on the undercard when he goes up against the former world heavyweight champion. Boxing Superstar Canelo Álvarez teases potential showdown with Jake Paul in post-retirement bout (Canelo/Instagram,jakepaul/Instagram)(Instagram)

It goes without saying that when the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson was first announced, the fans had their doubts.

One major issue revolved around the thirty-one-year age difference between the two fighters. Other issues included whether the bout was a professional one and who would be participating in the undercard.

As the fight date approaches, some of these questions are being answered. Not only will the match between the ‘Problem Child’ and ‘Iron’ Mike be conducted under professional rules, but the undercard promises to deliver exciting matchups as well.

Jake Paul hints at future fight with Darren Till

One notable fight on the undercard is a rematch between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, two fighters who delivered an unforgettable bout in 2022. Serrano, Jake's teammate under the Most Valuable Promotions brand, will look to avenge her previous loss to Taylor.

Another undercard fight may feature former UFC fighter Darren Till going up against former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. This matchup is gaining some hype given Chavez Jr.'s recent loss to Anderson Silva.

The outcome of this fight could potentially set the stage for one of the fighters to face Jake in the future.

The Problem Child discussed the possibility of fighting the winner of the Till vs. Chavez Jr. bout, stating, “Man, they’ve just got to make a statement. A KO, win the crowd over.”

“And, do so good that I see their skill and I am impressed and want to make a big fight with them happen,” he added.

While the undercard is not labelled as an official eliminator tournament to determine Jake’s next opponent, the performances in these fights will certainly catch his attention.

Jake said that, there is a possible shot at a future fight if one performs well during the upcoming bout.

Other YouTube sensation rivals of the YouTuber-turned-boxer, like Tyron Woodley or Neeraj Goyat for the future instances, have also been discussed. There are some rumors circulating that these fighters can join the card but we have not seen any official statements regarding it.