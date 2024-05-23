Jennifer Lopez shuts down reporter for uncomfortable question, ‘you know better…’

Rumours have been circulating about the relationship status of the star couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. There are reports that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has hit a rough patch.

Although Jennifer Lopez is choosing to remain silent about her relationship status with Ben Affleck, the “Jenny on the Block” singer shut down a reporter who asked her to address the divorce rumours during a panel. She was in Mexico City for her upcoming film “Atlas” on Wednesday. Lopez responded with a brief smile, saying, "You know better than that," as seen in a video posted to Instagram by El Gordo y la Flaca.

Lopez has been promoting her new movie amid persistent chatter that she and Affleck are heading towards a split. The speculation intensified after Lopez attended the film’s second premiere in Mexico alone on Tuesday, while Affleck was photographed at Giorgio Baldi, a popular hotspot in Santa Monica, California, later that night.

Media reports claim Affleck wants out

Adding fuel to the fire, a source told Page Six earlier this week that Affleck, 51, has "come to his senses" and now believes his marriage to Lopez, 54, is over. "If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would," the insider claimed, suggesting that Affleck feels the past two years were like a "fever dream” and that “he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”

The breakup rumours initially began after Affleck was seen leaving a home in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighbourhood, where he has reportedly been staying separately from Lopez. Despite these reports, the couple was photographed together for the first time in over a month after attending a play featuring 15-year-old Oscar-winning Seraphina last Friday.

Nonetheless, the speculation has continued as reports indicated that Affleck has been house hunting in Los Angeles and was seen without his wedding band on Saturday. In contrast, the couple appeared to dismiss the breakup rumours by attending a movie event at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica together on Sunday. Affleck was also spotted receiving a call from "Jennifer Affleck" while driving, with Lopez sitting beside him in the passenger seat.

Lopez and Affleck love story

Lopez and Affleck, who were previously engaged before calling it quits, rekindled their romance and wed in July 2022. Despite the ongoing speculation and separate public appearances, they continue to present a united front, leaving fans and the media to speculate about the true state of their relationship.