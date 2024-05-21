Jennifer Lopez flies solo at Netflix’s Atlas Premiere; all eyes on wedding ring as Ben Affleck stays away

Forget the premiere! All eyes were on Jennifer Lopez on the Atlas red carpet last night, but not for the designer fit or the sci-fi spectacle. With reports suggesting her marriage with Ben Affleck is on the brink, JLo made a stunning appearance, exuding boss lady charm. However, Affleck was nowhere to be found. The Gone Girl star had previously missed her major Met Gala appearance, fueling separation rumours, and now skipped her film premiere as well. US actress/singer Jennifer Lopez attends Netflix's premiere of "Atlas" at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 20, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

Jennifer Lopez goes solo on Atlas red carpet

The singer made a statement at the sci-fi gala premiere at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on May 20. As she smiled for the photographers, the actress didn’t shy away from flaunting her wedding band, indicating that the separation rumours are still just rumours despite multiple reports alleging split. The Jenny from the Block singer rocked monochrome tones in her outfit and posed alongside co-stars Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown, as well as the Netflix film’s director, Brad Peyton.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

From left, Simu Liu, Jennifer Lopez and Sterling K. Brown, cast members in "Atlas," pose together at the premiere of the film at the Egyptian Theatre, Monday, May 20, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Also read: Ben Affleck wakes up from ‘Fever Dream’ marriage to Jennifer Lopez: ‘It just won’t work’

Ben Affleck ‘has come to his senses’

Earlier, a report by PageSix indicated that Ben Affleck, who was absent from Met Gala 2024 while wife Lopez was co-chairing the event alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, etc., is having doubts about the marriage. The couple, who rekindled their decade-old flame by tying the knot in 2022, has set the tinsel town abuzz with their separation reports and marital tensions. A source told the entertainment magazine earlier, "If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would.” Adding further they said, “He feels like the last two years were just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now, understanding there is no way this is going to work.”

Also read: Prince Harry and Meghan enjoy ‘wine-filled’ double date with A-list couple to celebrate 6th anniversary

Atlas release date

The upcoming American sci-fi series, Atlas, slated for release on May 24 in partnership with Netflix, features Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, and Mark Strong in key roles. Directed by Rampage’s Brad Peyton, the series follows the story of Atlas Shepherd, a data analyst skeptical of artificial intelligence. Portrayed as a brilliant yet cynical technologist, she takes on a mission to capture a rogue robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But, when things go awry, she has no choice other than to trust the process in order to save humanity.