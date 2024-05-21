Prince Harry and Meghan enjoy ‘wine-filled’ double date with A-list couple to celebrate 6th anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary in true American style! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren't alone for the special occasion, reportedly enjoying a double date with an A-list couple from the industry with whom they have reportedly grown closer in the past few months. While the Sussexes kept their special day very private and remained mum from mentioning it on their social media, they were caught enjoying cosy times at a lavish Montecito diner. FILE - Britain's Prince Harry, right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to a wheelchair basketball match at the Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, Germany, Sept. 13, 2023. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will visit Nigeria in May 2024 for talks on the Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans, a Nigerian official said Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan enjoy double date on wedding anniversary

The couple, basking in the success of their Nigerian trip, was joined by none other than pals Tracey and Brian Robbins on Saturday night. The quartet enjoyed a lavish dinner at the Montecito restaurant, Lucky in LA. Accompanied by the CEO of Paramount and Nickelodeon and his designer wife. Meghan and Harry kept their 6th anniversary a low-key affair in the public eye. This comes a day after Harry declined to attend the Duke of Westminster's wedding, where William is going to be an usher.

Harry and Meghan were earlier seen posing on the red carpet at the Bob Marley: One Love premiere in Jamaica alongside Tracey and Brian Robbins. Tracey was reportedly the one who received Meghan’s newly launched lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard’s jar of strawberry jam. The Sussexes had earlier sent these special gifts to just 50 people.

"Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I'm sharing with anyone :) @americanrivieraorchard Thank you M! 🤍” Tracey wrote earlier on Instagram.

Inside Harry and Meghan’s wedding anniversary celebration

Meghan and Harry are no strangers to the lavish Montecito diner, Lucky, known as one of the most popular local steakhouses. Back in 2020, just after they relocated to California from the UK, the couple were spotted dining at the same place with Katharine McPhee and David Foster.

Weekend revelers got a glimpse into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's anniversary celebration! They caught the group seated outdoors and seemed engrossed in conversation over a bottle of red wine. The four of them were also joined by an unidentified man as per PageSix.