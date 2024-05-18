Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 6th wedding anniversary plans revealed; ‘Sussexes have lot to..'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding anniversary is fast approaching, and it sounds like they have a lot of reasons to celebrate. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, will celebrate six years of togetherness on May 19, 2024. As they reflect on half a decade together, experts believe the Sussexes have many reasons to raise a toast for each other, including the success of their recent trip to Nigeria. Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a basketball event in Lagos, Nigeria, May 12, 2024. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye(REUTERS)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's anniversary plans

"Harry and Meghan will undoubtedly see their wedding anniversary as an opportunity to celebrate,” Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Daily Express US, adding, “especially after their successful private visit to Nigeria.” Despite receiving some backlash from ardent royal followers for carrying out the Nigerian trip similarly to the UK royal family, Harry and Meghan’s recent visit to the South African country was a total hit. The couple garnered praise from the locals, and their Invictus commitments and future projects received enormous praise from officials.

During their trip, the Sussexes visited the country's military headquarters, met politicians, embraced the culture, connected with people on ground level, visited a school for a mental health event, and met the family of wounded Nigerian soldier. Their actions strongly reminded many of Harry and William’s late mother, Diana.

Prince Harry and Meghan to celebrate their work success on anniversary

What initially seemed like a crumbling empire after Harry and Meghan left the UK has turned into a remarkable success. The couple has managed to make a significant impact, enjoying success in their various endeavours, including Invictus, podcasts, and their Netflix series. Looking to the future, Harry and Meghan are eager for more travel opportunities to further their initiatives, as the Duke revealed in his interview with People.

"There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to travelling more because the work matters. Whether it's the Archewell Foundation, Invictus or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work," Harry said.

‘No more trashing Royal family’

In contrast to Harry and Meghan’s previous Netflix documentary, experts are surprised that the couple has yet again secured a million-dollar deal with the OTT platform. However, this time it is far from 'thrashing' the UK royal family. Meghan has launched her own lifestyle brand, and their new ventures are described as 'unpredictable' but ‘praiseworthy.’

Fitzwilliam commented, “They both have new projects for Netflix and Meghan has launched America Rivera Orchard. It remains to be seen how successful these are but at least their activities do not involve trashing the Royal Family. However, they remain unpredictable."