Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the music mogul already facing multiple sexual harassment, sex trafficking, and assault charges, has recently found himself in deeper trouble. A video from 2016 surfaced, showing the rapper launching a brutal attack on his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. The couple were together for almost a decade, and the singer remained silent until November 2023, years after their split, when she finally spoke about the mistreatment. Diddy has reportedly paid $50,000 to erase the disturbing assault video. Sean 'Diddy' Combs paid $50K to erase assault video showing him abusing and kicking Cassie in a hallway

Sean 'Diddy' Combs paid $50K to obtain assault video

In a fresh allegation, hours after Diddy was caught on camera dragging, kicking, and shouting at Cassie in a video dating back to 2016, new details about Cassie’s November lawsuit have emerged. Cassie's accusation against the rapper seemingly describes the same incident, mentioning that “Sean 'Diddy' Combs paid $50,000 to obtain hotel surveillance footage of a physical altercation between them in 2016.” The video, obtained by CNN, was verified to have been recorded at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. The hotel now remains closed. Cassie’s lawsuit alleged, “Upon information and belief, Mr. Combs paid the InterContinental Century City $50,000 for the hallway security footage from that evening.”

Old video shows Diddy dragging and beating Cassie

Days after the American music producer claimed that people are “trying to assassinate and destroy his reputation and legacy while he remains silent,” the new video leaves very little room to believe that the rapper is innocent. In the footage, Diddy can be seen catching Cassie as she tries to take an elevator from the hotel. He then punches her, shoves her down, kicks her severely until she passes out, and drags her back into the room.

On Friday, after the video surfaced, Cassie’s lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor spoke to PEOPLE where he said, “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behaviour of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.

Cassie’s lawsuit against Diddy

In November 2023, Cassandra Ventura, aka Cassie, spoke out against Diddy for the first time, accusing him of rape, sexual harassment, and physical abuse, among other allegations. Although she chose to settle the case with him outside of court, with the details remaining confidential, soon after, four more former acquaintances of Diddy filed lawsuits. Among these, Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones's accusation of sex trafficking garnered the most attention, even leading Homeland Security to raid Diddy's homes in LA and Miami.

In one of her lawsuits filed back in November 2023, Cassie’s legal team described the 2016 incident where, “After he fell asleep, Ms Ventura tried to leave the hotel room, but as she exited, Mr Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms Ventura. He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her. He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape.”