BTS Jungkook's Golden found dumped in toilets after SEVENTEEN's mass discard on Japan’s streets

BTS’ Jungkook's groundbreaking Golden album has been shockingly discovered discarded in restrooms and strewn across streets, just days after SEVENTEEN's recent album got the same treatment. Photos of the disturbing scene circulated on the popular social media platform The Quoo, have sparked fury among fans. Many are decrying the labels for their practice of releasing multiple album versions and luring fans with photocards, which, while potentially boosting sales, has resulted in blatant disrespect toward the artists' work. BTS' Jungkook's Golden and SEVENTEEN's new album found discarded in restrooms and streets, sparking fan outrage(Pic- The Qoo)

Jungkook’s Golden album dumped in restrooms

Disheartened fans of BTS star Jungkook are expressing their disappointment after finding copies of his solo album, Golden, discarded in unexpected places like streets, restrooms, and near trash cans. Many fans have struggled to get their hands on a copy, making the sight of these ‘disrespectfully’ abandoned albums particularly painful. Photos shared on social media show Golden dumped in seemingly random places, which is in stark contrast to the hard work fans have put in to obtain it. The sight has enraged fans online, with many expressing their sadness and frustration in comments.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

BTS Jungkook's Albums Discovered Discarded, Fans Express Disappointment(The Qoo)

Also read: Popular South Korean actress hints dating BTS Jimin with major social media update, fans fume

“This is not it, Our precious Jungkook’s albums, Were all thrown out in the restroom..,” a person sharing the picture wrote. “No..not jungkook’s please this is so very much painful to see,” wrote another. “Guys if you are buying just for photocards then better stop disrespecting the artist's work, this makes me crazy mad, like are you guys even fans,” one more expressed their frustration.

BTS' Jungkook’s Golden album dumped in restrooms(The Qoo)

Why are K-pop idols’ albums being dumped on streets?

This isn't the first instance where a K-pop album has been treated disrespectfully. Just a few days ago, SEVENTEEN's latest album, "17 IS RIGHT HERE," was discarded on the streets of Japan with signs stating, “Feel free to take any you want.” Since then, similar incidents have been reported online for albums of various other groups. Many fans believe that people bought these albums in large quantities mainly because of the “photocards” and “codes” that could be used to resell the album. Some photos show that the albums are not even in their plastic packaging, meaning the photocards have already been removed. This explains the large purchases.

Also read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement 'coming soon,' confirms loved ones; ‘they are doing amazing..'

SEVENTEEN’s recently made headlines after they set an all-time sales record. According to the Hanteo Chart, the band sold 2,260,906 copies on their debut day, making it the number-one album on the daily album list. According to a source, there has been a staggering 14-fold increase in K-pop album waste over the past six years. Furthermore, the top three contributors to this waste are identified as HYBE Labels, JYP Entertainment, and Kakao Entertainment.