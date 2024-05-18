Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement 'coming soon,' confirms loved ones; ‘they are doing amazing..'

Wedding bells for Travis and Taylor? Loved ones close to the songstress and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are spilling the tea, hinting at an engagement "coming sooner than later." While the news of the proposal has been making rounds for quite some time, the couple, who recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, has sparked new excitement among their fans with their extremely ‘married couple’ behaviour, almost convincing everyone that the happy news is on the way. Sources say the couple is "doing amazing," and their inner circle is buzzing with excitement about a potential proposal. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance heats up with engagement rumours swirling. The couple spotted in Italy celebrating their one-year anniversary (Twitter (X))

Taylor and Travis might get ‘engaged’ soon

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed, “Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there's no question about that." Despite attempting to keep their romantic getaway under wraps, the couple, who recently jetted off to Italy, spending four days together on a clandestine holiday in Lake Como, couldn't evade the paparazzi's watchful eyes. However, the photos they captured have fans falling in love with their chemistry. The couple stayed at a luxurious property, with one of the suites costing more than $22,000 a night.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: Ben Affleck in ‘search’ for new home in LA, Jennifer Lopez caught doing the same amid split rumours

Taylor, Travis, Gigi and Bradley enjoying their ‘budding’ romance

In addition to revealing the engagement rumours, the source also divulged that Taylor and Travis are thoroughly enjoying their time with Gigi Hadid and her newfound love, Bradley Cooper. The foursome has even been spotted vacationing together. The Girls who have remained by each other’s side for years now, are relishing the opportunity to spend time with their respective partners on these shared trips. "Taylor, Travis, Gigi, and Bradley have a blast when they get together. They appreciate that they can all be themselves around each other and enjoy double dating and spending time with each other," the source added.

Also read: Popular South Korean actress hints dating BTS Jimin with major social media update, fans fume

Insiders have revealed that both Travis and Bradley have formed a strong connection with each other, as they both exhibit calm and cool demeanors, much to the delight of Taylor and Gigi. The Burnt actor, on the other hand, is a huge Eagles fan and loves watching NFL games.

Taylor-Travis celebrate one year anniversary

lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently spotted celebrating a very special milestone. Whispers of their romance made headlines last summer, and after keeping their relationship under wraps for a while, the couple is now basking in the glow of their first anniversary. Photos captured the duo enjoying a candlelit dinner, their gazes filled with affection and the undeniable spark of love. With Taylor gearing up for her next tour, and Travis likely cheering her on from the sidelines (quite literally!), it seems they're cherishing every stolen moment together.