Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate anniversary with romantic getaway in Italy's Lake Como

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been a couple for a year now and they chose to celebrate their one-year anniversary amidst the 14-time Grammy winner's hectic tour schedule in Italy. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were photographed together as they held hands and stepped out after having dinner.

The pair went on a short retreat, spending four days together on a romantic Lake Como holiday in secret. However, couldn't escape the paparazzi eye.

The couple stayed in an exquisite property with a private suite at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, which costs over $22,000 per night. This is the same hotel where actor Ben Affleck and the singer Jennifer Lopez have previously stayed, and spent their honeymoon in 2022.

Swift and Kelce were seen enjoying a candlelight dinner, radiating romance as they gazed lovingly at each other. During a particularly lovely moment, the Karma singer snuggled in close to the football player, supporting her head up with her hand and smiling softly as they talked.

What did the couple wear?

The singer wore a deep blue dress with peasant top sleeves and a boxy neckline. Taylor tied her blonde hair up into a tight bun, allowing her fringe to frame her face. The down-bad singer also displayed a ring on her finger, although not on her engagement ring finger. To finish the appearance, she wore a modest silver necklace around her neck, a bracelet, and a pair of black flats.

The Chiefs tight end sported a cream pullover with a cupid design imprinted on his heart. He paired the black pants with matching slide-on shoes. Travis accessorised with his signature pair of gold earrings, which he is frequently seen wearing. In the image as he sat across from his lover, his facial hair was well clipped and maintained.

They dined outside in nature, Travis had glass of white wine enjoying their company.

After the sunset, the couple was seen leaving the restaurant, with Taylor donning a long black coat. They walked passed the lake, surrounded by building lights, delivering a breathtaking scene. Travis threw his arm around Taylor's shoulder in an endearing, protective gesture as they kissed deeply. He led her gently away from the restaurant.

Even while they are having a little peace right now, it won't stay long because the busy musician is about to return to her Eras Tour, which is presently touring Europe. Travis was pictured having a good time at Taylor's final show in Paris, France, but it's unclear whether he plans to attend any more shows on this leg.