Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy their romantic '87' moment as Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper cheer on in Paris

NFL tight end Travis Kelce traded his football cleats for dancing shoes as he joined his girlfriend during her Parisian stop on the Eras Tour. Taylor Swift is touring Paris as part her European tour schedule. The 14-time Grammy winner returned to the stage after the release of The Tortured Poets Department and even debuted a new tracklist and costume changes. While Kelce busted a move, supermodel Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper, cheering from a nearby box, couldn't help but get caught up in the infectious energy. NFL star Travis Kelce showcased his dance moves at Taylor Swift's concert in Paris, while supermodel Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper cheered from a VIP booth

Travis Kelce caught dancing in the Eras Tour

Travis and Taylor have remained inseparable since they made their relationship official. From the singer attending NFL games to the football player cheering her on at concerts, the duo took their global tour of adorableness to the City of Lights this weekend. While Taylor belted out Lover, on her 87th Eras Tour stop, Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' touchdown machine, traded his helmet for some smooth dance moves.

Taylor-Travis and their ‘87’ moment

Some fan cameras captured Travis up close as he approached the stage, engaging in friendly gestures with fans through handshakes. He appeared thrilled and excited as Taylor blew kisses in his direction. Beyond the dance moves, this marked Taylor's 87th concert of the Eras tour, which is of course a great number, but it was even more special as it coincides with the jersey number of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Gigi Hadid, and Bradley Cooper at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

The best part? Supermodel Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper, cheering from a nearby VIP booth, were living their best fangirl/fanboy lives, showering the loved-up couple with squad support. Looks like even A-listers can't resist a good Taylor Swift concert. In a video, the trio was seen jamming together, waving their hands and busting out stylish moves from the VIP stand.

As for Hadid, 29, she hasn't yet confirmed her relationship with Cooper, but the duo can frequently be seen together on date outings. This marks the second time the rumoured couple has joined Travis and Taylor, following their previous sightings at a posh restaurant and during a vacation in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, in April.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift added several new songs from The Tortured Poets Department to the concert's tracklist. She subtly acknowledged her beau by grooving to the Chiefs' favourite Swag Surfin dance move during her performance of So High School. The song is rumoured to reflect Swift's own teenage romance experiences, potentially inspired by Kelce.