Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Baby Reindeer: Netflix receives official warning from UK Government over safeguarding concern

ByAditi Srivastava
May 12, 2024

UK Government warns Netflix over Baby Reindeer series, as viewers obsess over real-life identities

Netflix is in trouble with the UK Government. The streaming giant's OTT hit Baby Reindeer, which is on track to become the most streamed series in the world, has sparked a firestorm of criticism. The UK government has issued an official warning about safeguarding concerns, citing that new rules will be in place shortly. The series is based on the true story of Marta, a woman who obsessively stalks a struggling Scottish comedian.

Baby Reindeer's real life Martha Fiona Harvey has spoken out about his portrayal in the series

UK Govt warns Netflix over Baby Reindeer crisis

When Baby Reindeer first aired, viewers became obsessed with uncovering the true identity of the character Martha. The show, which was created by Richard Gadd, is based on his personal experience with a stalker. However, the internet frenzy surrounding the show led to severe attempts to locate the real-life people involved and especially the abuser. This obsession became so intense that Gadd himself had to intervene and urge viewers to stop their efforts to identify the individuals in question.

the UK government, through the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), issued a stern warning and reminder to the global OTT space about a new law that will give Ofcom (the media regulator) more authority to oversee content on streaming services. This law will make sure that streaming services like Netflix are held to the same high standards as traditional broadcasters. “UK broadcasters are subject to appropriate rules to ensure protections for audiences, contributors and other affected individuals. Our Media Bill will make mainstream video-on-demand services subject to similar high standards.” The statement read as reported by Deadline.

Fiona Harvey, the woman who has been named as the real Martha and the creator of the show, recently gave an interview to Piers Morgan in which she denied all allegations made against her and the content of the show. Under the new law, Harvey now has the ability to file a complaint regarding fairness and privacy against Netflix, following her identification online. During the interview, Harvey, an attorney by profession, stated that Netflix had never contacted before the release of "Baby Reindeer" and that the show had ruined her life and subjected her to death threats, leading her to threaten to sue the streaming service.

