Baby Reindeer's real-life Martha speaks out, calls Netflix & Richard Gadd liars, ‘I only sent him a handful of emails’

Netflix's Baby Reindeer, touted as a true story based on Fiona Harvey's experiences, has captivated audiences worldwide. However, after enduring months of scrutiny, the British woman at the heart of the controversy has finally stepped forward to share her side of the story. Harvey has vehemently refuted the claims made by the Netflix series, denouncing them as defamatory, misogynistic and dismissing the plot as mere fiction. Baby Reindeer's real life Martha Fiona Harvey has spoken out about his portrayal in the series

The alleged stalker is also planning to file a lawsuit against Netflix and the series director Richard Gadd. Comedian, who created and starred in the series, portrays his character, Donny, being stalked by an older woman named Martha, played by Jessica Gunning. Although Gadd has stated that the story is based on his personal experiences, he has clarified that the character Martha does not resemble the real-life individual.

However, as the show gained popularity, online speculation arose regarding the true identity of Martha. This speculation escalated to the point where Gadd had to request fans to refrain from making baseless guesses via an Instagram story.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, uploaded to YouTube, Fiona Harvey, 58, revealed that she felt compelled to speak out after experiencing harassment from internet sleuths.

Harvey expressed her dismay over the impact the show has had on her life, describing it as "obscene" and "horrifying." The show has “taken over enough of my life. I find it quite obscene. I find it horrifying, misogynistic. Some of the death threats have been really terrible online, people phoning me up,” Harvey said. “It’s been absolutely horrendous. I wouldn’t give credence to something like that, and it’s not really my kind of drama.”

Watch: Real life Martha, Fiona Harvey, speaks out

She recounted receiving disturbing online messages and phone calls, prompting her to take legal action against Gadd and Netflix.

Neither Netflix nor Gadd reached out to Harvey about the show, which she admitted to not having watched.

Gadd's Netflix series was adapted from his one-man show, initially performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The show delves into themes of obsession and delusion. Harvey disputed several incidents depicted in the show, including claims of her stalking behavior. She clarified that she never visited Gadd's home, heckled his comedy show, or attacked his girlfriend.

“That’s completely untrue. Very, very defamatory to me. Very career damaging, and I wanted to report that completely on this show. I’m not a stalker. I’ve not been to jail,” Harvey said. “This is just complete nonsense.”

During the interview, Harvey refuted the portrayal of Martha's communications with Donny, stating that she had only sent a few emails and tweets to Gadd, as well as one letter, but never texted him or contacted him on Facebook.

When Pierce Morgan asked, “Did you send him 41,000 emails, 350 voicemails?” She replied with an ecstatic no, claiming she only sent him a handful of emails, no texts and no Facebook messages.