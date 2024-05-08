Baby Reindeer on its way to become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix

The Baby Reindeer phenomenon is taking over the OTT space. The biographical series, written by and starring comedian Richard Gadd, is on track to become one of Netflix’s most popular shows of all time. (Also read: Can Netflix’s new rom-com The Atypical Family dethrone Queen of Tears in ratings and success?) Baby Reindeer is written by and stars comedian Richard Gadd.

The show follows the life of struggling comic Donny Dunn (Richard) as he is relentlessly harassed and stalked by Martha Scott (essayed by Jessica Gunning) for more than four years.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The seven-episode show released on April 11, and has grown popular following massive word-of-mouth, shooting to the top of the streaming service’s most-watched charts.

A sleeper hit

Despite viewership dipping slightly as compared to earlier weeks, Richard’s stalker series still managed to get 18.6 million views from April 29 to May 5. This takes its total to 56.5 million views in just 26 days. As per Deadline, the show has placed itself on top of streamer’s TV charts. In fact, it has also become the most-watched title of the week again.

Now, the show is on its way to hitting Netflix’s most popular list with nearly 60 million views in its first month on the platform. The series needs just 27 million views in the next 65 days of its 91-day premiere window to enter the top 10 most-watched Netflix shows of all time, joining the ranks of Stranger Things and Wednesday. (Read: Why Netflix will stop telling everyone its subscriber count)

At present, the tenth most-watched show is The Witcher, season one, with 83 million views. Ninth is Bridgerton season two with 93.8 million views. At the top of the table is Wednesday season one, with a whopping 252.1 million views, followed by Stranger Things 4 with 140.7 million views.

About the show

Baby Reindeer follows Richard’s Donny Dunn, a struggling comedian who encounters a lonely woman at the bar where he works. The encounter, during which he offers her a cup of tea, spirals into something dangerous as Martha turns out to be a serial stalker.

The critically acclaimed series is inspired by his real-life stalker of six years. The series was so effective, it left fans trying to discover the woman who stalked Richard in real life. Recently, the comedian was forced to shut down speculation surrounding the identity of a character that sexually assaulted him. Richard’s co-star Jessica has also urged viewers to enjoy the show on its own merits without doing research into the people who inspired the characters.