Can Netflix’s new rom-com The Atypical Family dethrone Queen of Tears in ratings and success?

K-drama weekly ratings for May kicked off with a fresh lineup of series dominating both broadcast time slots and OTT spaces. From heartwarming romance to thrilling action, these shows are sure to keep you hooked week after week. From new releases like The Atypical Family to returning favourites such as Missing Crown Prince' starring EXO's Suho, Nielsen Korea has rolled out the ratings of the show that impressed the domestic audience. Additionally, we'll reveal which series claimed the top spot in the global OTT space. Can JTBC's new show surpass the record-breaking success of tvN's Queen of Tears? Keep reading to find out! JTBC's new series competes with tvN's hit show, while Kim Soo Hyun's drama stays strong on Netflix(Netflix)

The A Typical Family records decent ratings on debut weekend

JTBC’ new drama aiming to break the streaming spell of tvN’s history-making show The Queen of Tears saw a slight dip in its average nationwide ratings on May 5. The second episode achieved an average nationwide rating of 3.0 percent. The series premiered on May 4 with an impressive cast lineup including Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Go Doo Shim, Kim Su Hyun, and Park So Yi.

The A Typical Family fails to score top trend on Netflix

While Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's starrer continues to hold the number two position on Netflix for consecutive weeks since its release, The Atypical Family has not made its presence felt in the Top 10 Non-English category yet. In terms of domestic weekly ratings, Queen of Tears achieved a total of 8.7 percent in its second episode, compared to JTBC's new show, which only reached 3 percent.

Storyline of A Typical Family

The plot of A Typical Family tells the story of “Once blessed with unique superpowers, a family loses their abilities due to modern-day problems — until a mysterious woman changes everything.” (Synopsis via Netflix.) Jang Ki Yong portrays Bok Gwi Joo, a member of a family with supernatural abilities that begin to fade due to a mysterious illness. Their lives take a turn when he encounters Chun Woo Hee's character, Do Da Hae.

Missing Crown Prince records highest ratings yet

Despite a slow start, EXO's Suho and Hong Ye Ji's series Missing Crown Prince has begun to pick up momentum. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of MBN’s show achieved an average nationwide rating of 3.6 percent, marking an impressive 1.3 percent increase from the previous night.

KBS 2TV’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic remained the most-watched show across all time slots with an impressive nationwide rating of 15.6 percent for the night.