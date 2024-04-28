Queen of Tears scores highest Saturday ratings ahead of finale; Missing Crown Prince peaks with new record

Ahead of the April 28 series finale planned for Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's tvN drama Queen of Tears, the rom-com's Episode 15 ratings took another leap, recording an all-time high for its Saturday episodes. Despite the modest slip in ratings from last Sunday's numbers, the series maintained its weekend high, clocking in the highest ratings among this week's Saturday dramas. Queen of Tears hits new Saturday ratings high. (Netflix)

Staying on top of the conversation compared to other ongoing shows, Queen of Tears amassed an average nationwide rating of 21.056%, leaping high from last week's Saturday (April 20) score of 20.179%. Per the observed pattern of viewership ratings, the audience share for Saturdays has stayed lower than the Sunday ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, Queen of Tears Episode 15's all-time high Saturday nationwide ratings made it the most-watched program to air on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the flourishing buzz around EXO Suho's latest series helped find the series its highest ratings to date with the April 27 episode. MBN's Missing Crown Prince Episode 5 garnered a nationwide rating of 2.792%.

MBC's Lee Je Hoon-led retro crime comedy series Chief Detective 1958 shares the Friday-Saturday timeslot. While the series found its all-time high record with Friday ratings touching the 10.8% nationwide score, the Episode 4 broadcast on Saturday, April 27, took a tumble with a rating of 7.1%.

The ongoing SBS TV series The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection secured a nationwide average of 2.1% for its tenth episode on April 28. Meanwhile, another Saturday-Sunday drama headed for its own finale - JTBC's Hide - scored an average nationwide rating of 4.431%.

Finally, KBS2's Beauty and Mr Romantic held on to its steady viewership, with the eleventh episode airing on Saturday and gaining a nationwide average of 14.1%.