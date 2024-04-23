Queen of Tears: Top 5 K-dramas of the week ranked, according to Kinolights

The South Korean content community forum Kinolights has reached its verdict about the top 5 K-dramas for the fourth week of April. Suffice it to say that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's romantic comedy-drama series has set a precedent for Korean content by attaining new heights every week. Queen of Tears(Netflix)

For the second week in a row, the tvN drama has reigned dominant in the Kinolights weekly content ranking. The unconventionally poignant and captivating saga of the unlikely onscreen couple navigates the severe trials pit in the path of their falling apart marriage. The Saturday-Sunday drama is headed for the finale week with its highest viewership ratings thus far, as Sunday's Episode 14 soared to record-high ratings of 21.6%.

Queen of Tears has beaten all kinds of competition to reign supreme and has already secured the top spot as one of the best K-dramas of 2024 so far. However, if you're wondering which other ongoing drama titles are worth watching at the moment, take a look at the other high-ranking shows, as listed by Kinolights.

5 Best K-dramas of 2024 April Week 4, according to Kinolight rankings

Lovely Runner - webtoon adaptation

Airs on: Monday-Tuesday, tvN

Trailing right behind Queen of Tears, the time-slip fantasy romance drama is tugging at viewers' heartstrings, resulting in its rising momentum every week. Starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's effervescent chemistry, the drama begins with its thematic thrust built around the unspoken dark reality of stardom.

From thereon, the story jumps back in time as a top male idol's fan strives to alter the course of his fate for the better. The audience has especially fallen head over heels for the show's romance track, all thanks to the leading pair's dynamics surpassing all expectations.

Parasyte: The Grey - manga spin-off adaptation

Airs on: Full Season 1 on Netflix

Unidentified parasitic life forms ruthlessly colonise human hosts, pushing humanity to the edge for its survival. The April 5 Netflix premiere stars Jeon So Nee, Koo Kyo Hwan, and Lee Jung Hyun. If the Sweet Home buzz previously consumed you, Parasyte: The Grey is right up your alley.

Reminiscent of director Yeon Sang Ho's expertise in threading an immersive world-building experience, the latest Netflix drama has garnered notable acclaim worldwide. As of April 17, it's already topped the global non-English TV list on Netflix for two consecutive weeks.

Chief Detective 1958 - prequel to long-running classic Korean series

Airs on: Friday-Saturday, MBC TV

Marking Lee Je Hoon's highly awaited return to the K-scene after Taxi Driver, Chief Detective 1958 nostalgically drives a case for the well-established eminence of the classic series originally starring Choi Bool Am. Set in the late 1950s, the crime-comedy-action series leads with Detective Park Young Han as its central piece, battling corruption with his eccentric, unorthodox ways, backed by a distinctive team.

Blood Free

Airs on: Wednesday on Disney Plus

Closing the top 5 rankings of best dramas of the week, the latest Disney Plus original series embarks on an unusual futuristic track. Starring Hang Hyo Hoo and Joo Ji Hoon, the thriller drama foregrounds replacing traditional meat options with a genetically engineered cultured alternative. Sparking intrigue, the plot explores various suspicions surrounding a biotech company.