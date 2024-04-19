Kim Soo-Hyun is all set to serenade fans with new OST for Queen of Tears

South Korean actor Kim Soo-Hyun is again ready to enchant his viewers with vocals. South Korean actor Kim Soo-Hyun is once again ready to lend his voice to OST (AFP)(AFP)

According to News 1, Kim Soo-Hyun is set to lend his voice to an original soundtrack (OST) for the popular romance K-drama ‘Queen of Tears’ airing on tvN and Netflix.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The 36-year-old is earning widespread acclaim for his remarkable portrayal of the male lead, Baek Hyun-Woo, in the ongoing K-drama ‘Queen of Tears.’ His performance has garnered praise from both viewers and critics alike.

This marks his return to singing OSTs after a decade.

ALSO READ| Queen of Tears overtakes Goblin as 2nd highest-rated tvN drama, eyes on Crash Landing on You ratings

Kim Soo-Hyun's musical journey

Soo-Hyun’s most recent world of singing OSTs in the hit K-drama was in ‘My Love From the Start’, which gives two sorry, passionate tunes titled ‘Promise’ and ‘In Front of Your House’.

The news of Crash Landing On You actors' involvement in the OST for Queen of Tears has sparked huge excitement among fans, especially considering his successful track record with previous OSTs.

In ‘My Love from the Star’, Kim Soo-Hyun has clearly smacked the bar with his vocal skills in more than one K-drama like in the 2011 show ‘Dream High’ where he sang ‘Dreaming’ and ‘Dream, High’, and the 2012 historical drama series ‘The Mood Embracing the Sun’ that helped him to gain recognition in the music world.

Recently, the One Ordinary Day actor found himself in the mud of controversy after an intimate photo of actors Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Sae-ron went viral on social media. The K-drama icon vehemently denied any dating rumours with Kim Sae-ron.

However, earlier today, it was reported that Kim Sae-ron cancelled her comeback to the industry with the theatre play ‘Dongchimi’ amid the dating scandal and DUI accident fiasco.

ALSO READ| Kim Sae Ron cancels return to industry due to these reasons

‘Queen of Tears’ has already aired 12 episodes on tvN, and are also currently available for streaming on Netflix.

The upcoming QOT episode is slated to air on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 9:20 p.m. KST.