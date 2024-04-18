Kim Sae Ron cancels return to industry due to these reasons

South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron will not return to the industry with his theatre play ‘Dongchimi’ even after allegedly preparing for a month. South Korean actor Kim Sae Ron formally apologized after violating the Road Traffic Act.

The Villagers' actress had been on a hiatus from the acting industry due to personal reasons. Her absence was due to a drunk-driving accident, during which she damaged road structures and was found to be over the alcohol limit. And since then netizens are almost ripping her apart.

However, Sae Ron was poised to make a comeback through the play Dongchimi. She had allegedly been preparing for the play since a month ago. She even personally appeared for the audition.

Her scandal with Kim Soo Hyun could be the reason

Some speculate that her plans hit a roadblock when a photo of her with actor Kim Soo Hyun became a hot topic. Sae Ron had uploaded an intimate selfie, only to quickly delete it afterwards.

Sae Ron may not be returning due to health reasons

On April 18 news broke that Kim Sae Ron had decided to pull out of the play due to a “bad mental state.”

XSports News reported that “ [She] knows it is still early to make a comeback. However, she made much effort as she really wanted to act on stage. She hopes that people can view it as her passion for the few fans who are still waiting for her acting.”

“Kim Sae Ron rigorously prepared to return to the stage, including visiting music theatres with her co-stars. However, when her comeback was announced, it was met with some negative public opinions, leading her to be conscious of it. In the end, she decided to exit the play,” another report claimed. And she made the hard choice to exit the play.

Some Korean media outlets also cited health-related reasons for her withdrawal. Regardless, this would have been Kim Sae Ron’s major comeback in three years since her appearance in the KBS special drama ‘Them.’ Her role in the 2023 series “Bloodhounds” was cut-short due to the drunk driving incident amid huge backlash.

About Dongchimi

Dongchimi, the play she was set to participate in, delves into power dynamics and interpersonal relations within a family. The story revolves around five family members: an overprotective father, an exhausted mother, and three bickering siblings.

Since its premiere in 2009, Dongchimi has graced stages across Korea, earning accolades such as the Korea Creative Culture and Arts Awards and the National Assembly Awards of the Year.