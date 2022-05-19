Korean actor Kim Sae Ron booked for drunk driving, agency says she's ‘deeply reflecting on mistakes’

South Korean actor Kim Sae Ron, who appeared in K-drama Secret Healer, was booked by the Gangnam Police Station, Seoul on May 18 under charges of drunk driving. She was caught by the cops after they received several complaints about violating the road safety Act on the roads of Cheongdam district in Gangnam, Seoul. She has reportedly hit a transformer box and a guard rail while driving under influence.

Responding to the charges against the actor, Kim Sae Ron's agency, Gold Medalist shared an official statement with the media. Apologising for the delay in response, it read, "We sincerely apologize for causing concern due to the accident caused by drunk driving of our actor Kim Sae Ron."

It continued, "Kim Sae Ron is deeply reflecting on her mistakes. In addition, Kim Sae Ron sincerely apologizes to the many people who have suffered damage and inconvenience and to all those who are working hard to restore the damaged public facilities, and promised to do her best to repair the damage. Kim Sae Ron was sent home after a blood test yesterday (18th), and will be diligent in the police investigation afterwards." Kim Sae Son underwent the breathalyzer test and tested positive, before she was arrested. While her blood alcohol level was checked on spot, reportedly she was also taken to a hospital for a blood test as per her request.

"We, too, are deeply responsible for the occurrence of such an incident," added the agency and apologised on their behalf for the inconvenience. Soon after the damage, Kim Sae Ron was removed from her upcoming K-drama Trolley and the makers are currently on the look out for her replacement.

Kim Sae Ron debuted in the South Korean film industry as a child artist in 2009 with her first film A Brand New Life. She gained recognistion after starring in Won Bin's The Man From Nowhere. She is scheduled to appear next in Netflix's upcoming Korean series Hounds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON