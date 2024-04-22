Detective Conan movie dominates Japan Box office again; Blue Lock and Haikyuu films follow

After opening to a record-breaking debut with the highest weekend revenue collection of 2024 thus far while also achieving a franchise-high record, the 27th Detective Conan film once again dominated the Japanese box office rankings. Earning the top-ranking spot for two consecutive weeks, Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram attained a cumulative collection of 6.5 billion yen, attracting 4.47 million viewers since its premiere on April 12. Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram maintains its dominant streak on the weekend box office grosser (April 19-21), whereas Blue Lock: Episode Nagi secures the second rank in its opening weekend.

Ranking atop the list for the April 19-21 weekend, the Detective Conan film earned 1,921 million yen at the box office over the three days as 1,327,000 viewers watched the cinematic screenings. (Per Kogyo Tsushinsha's research)

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Blue Lock movie Japan box office debut

Coming in after Detective Conan, the first movie of the Blue Lock series, amassed a box office revenue of 463 million yen, attracting 337,000 viewers in its first three days of release.

Also read | Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf: Deadly underground martial arts world comes alive | Watch trailer

Haikyuu Final Movie 1 box office track record

Now in its 10th week of release, the Haikyuu the Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump maintained its previously held spot at the fourth rank. The first of two sequels to the TV anime's fourth season, the sports film grossed over 9.7 billion yen this past weekend with a cumulative count of 6.83 million people attending the movie's screenings since its February premiere.

The Toho animation project has risen to the ranks of the all-time Japanese box office chart as well. As of April 21, it now sits at the 47th rank among the Top 100 box office grossers of all time, trailing behind the 2022 film Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween.

April 19-21 weekend: Top 10 movies on the Japan box office