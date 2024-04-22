Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf: Deadly underground martial arts world comes alive | Watch trailer

Despite his formidable fighting style, Juzo Fujimaki is on the run - not only from a troubled past but also from his true potential as a martial arts fighter. Netflix's latest anime title, Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf, will open the gates to the explosive world of underground martial arts, leaving the protagonist with no alternative but to bow down to his daunting destiny and resume his combat-laden path, Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf poster from Netlfix.

Set to premiere on the OTT giant on May 23, 2024, the high-octane and high-stakes series is based on Baku Yumemakura’s serial novel Garouden. Netflix revealed its first trailer on April 22 (IST), granting viewers a fleshed-out look at the intense storyscape that will tackle diverse themes of sorrow, resolution and redemption.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Watch the Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf trailer

Directed by Atsushi Ikariya (ID: INVADED), the NAZ studio (Good Night World) animation will catch flying fists, and breathtaking action sequences centred around martial arts originating from countless backgrounds, like karate, boxing, wrestling, sumo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Every punch and kick will land extra hard, engrossing viewers in a realistic vision of a battle-driven narrative.

Also read | Detective Conan, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime S3 secure anime TV rankings for April week 2

As depicted in the trailer, Juzo is pushed to the edge to compete in an underground fighting tournament unlike another. Skilled in Takemiya-ryu, he isn't merely fighting against unbeatable formidable foes and his own demons. Meanwhile, the consequences of a past crime catch up to him with a bounty of three million yen on his head. With Juzo guiding the story's direction, the Garouden anime vividly captures the movement of the diverse fighting stances in the show.

Theme songs featured in the trailer: Fight & Ride and Cry Boy by AA=

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf cast

The star-studded voice cast panel includes Ryota Takeuchi as Juzo Fujimaki. Others settling in pivotal roles are: