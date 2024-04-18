 Listicle: 10 anime heroes we’re thrilled to discover - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Listicle: 10 anime heroes we’re thrilled to discover

ByChristalle Fernandes
Apr 19, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Anime heroes and heroines are finally growing up. They’re chivalrous, cheeky and vulnerable. Here are our favourites from the last few years

Hori Kyouko.

Vladilena Milizé from 86: Eighty-six (2021) is battling an empire. But she doesn’t really know what she’s fighting for.
Vladilena Milizé from 86: Eighty-six (2021) is battling an empire. But she doesn’t really know what she’s fighting for.
Hori-chan, in Horimiya (2021), is a typical teacher’s pet, obsessed with academics.
Hori-chan, in Horimiya (2021), is a typical teacher’s pet, obsessed with academics.
The commander from My Happy Marriage is gifted with electrokinetic and pyrokinetic powers.
The commander from My Happy Marriage is gifted with electrokinetic and pyrokinetic powers.
The warrior from 86: Eighty-six (2021) is determined to win freedom for the 86 veterans she commands.
The warrior from 86: Eighty-six (2021) is determined to win freedom for the 86 veterans she commands.
The Demon of Sakuragi shines in his unlikely role as babysitter of his boss’s seven-year-old daughter.
The Demon of Sakuragi shines in his unlikely role as babysitter of his boss’s seven-year-old daughter.
In Lookism, the protagonist must choose between making the most of his looks and developing who he is.
In Lookism, the protagonist must choose between making the most of his looks and developing who he is.
The optimism of the 16-year-old girl in Fruits Basket is a shield against her magic secret.
The optimism of the 16-year-old girl in Fruits Basket is a shield against her magic secret.
The female lead of Kaguya-sama: Love is War (2019) is attractive but insecure.
The female lead of Kaguya-sama: Love is War (2019) is attractive but insecure.
Loid’s calm demeanour hides the trauma of his past.
Loid’s calm demeanour hides the trauma of his past.
The TV anchor in Yes, No, or Maybe? presents a cheery, extroverted version of himself to the world.
The TV anchor in Yes, No, or Maybe? presents a cheery, extroverted version of himself to the world.
Elise from Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady With the Lamp (2024) has been reincarnated in another timeline.
Elise from Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady With the Lamp (2024) has been reincarnated in another timeline.
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On