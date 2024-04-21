Queen of Tears tops ratings for seventh week straight, Exo Suho’s Missing Crown Prince impresses
Queen of Tears leads with impressive 20.2% ratings. Missing Crown Prince and Chief Detective 1958 show promise with rising viewership.
Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji-won, continues to reign supreme, consistently hitting the 20 percent benchmark in weekly ratings. Meanwhile, EXO Suho's Missing Crown Prince and MBC's new drama Chief Detective 1958 have also impressed viewers with their fresh plots and stable ratings, becoming strong contenders as new debuts. The Saturday ratings for the shows are out, check here.
K-dramas Saturday ratings
Queen of Tears Saturday rating hits new high
On April 20, the tvN drama recorded a nationwide average of 20.2 percent, marking its highest viewership ratings to date for a Saturday, according to Nielsen Korea. The show successfully surpassed the broadcaster's highest-rated K-drama to date, Crash Landing on You, starring Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin, which achieved an impressive 23.072% on April 15. While Saturday ratings are slightly lower compared to the show’s Sunday ratings, it still crossed the 20 percent milestone.
Queen of Tears, which revolves around the married couple Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In who face relationship burnout before falling for each other again, also remained one of the most-watched series across all time slots for the day.
Missing Crown Prince’s rating impresses
After a slow start, Missing Crown Prince, starring Suho from EXO and Hong Ye Ji, saw its highest viewership ever for its third episode. The drama's nationwide average rating was 2.6 percent when it aired on Saturday, which is more than double the rating of last week's second episode.
Chief Detective 1958 starts with a bang
Starring Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, Choi Woo Sung, and Yoon Hyun Soo in lead roles, MBC’s new drama Chief Detective 1958 achieved an average nationwide rating of 7.8 percent for its second episode. The number is slightly lower compared to its previous episode, but fans believe the drama has the potential to pick up.
KBS 2TV's Beauty and Mr. Romantic had a 14.8% nationwide average, while JTBC's Hide had a 4.1% nationwide average for the same time slot. SBS' Escape of the Seven ended its first half on a 2.3% nationwide average. (Src- Starnews Korea, News 1)
