BTS' V reveals his Swiftie side: Shares Taylor Swift, Post Malone’s Fortnight on Instagram

BTS Army and Swifties, this is a sign to unite! V, aka Kim Taehyung, has just stunned everyone with his musical choice. Forget his typical Instagram fashion show, this time V shared a story featuring a sneak peek of Taylor Swift’s brand new 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department. This unexpected musical move has fans scratching their heads as to whether or not a heartfelt V-Taylor duet is in the cards. We’ll have to wait to find out, but one thing’s for sure: fans are loving this. BTS V surprises fans with Taylor Swift music suggestion on Instagram, sparking rumors of a possible collaboration(Pic Credit: Bighit music, TTPD)

BTS V goes Fortnight on Instagram

On April 21, at midnight KST, the second youngest member of the K-pop powerhouse BTS took to his Instagram story to share a music suggestion. Taehyung, who is currently serving in the active military of South Korea, posted a snippet of Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s collaborative track for TTPD, "Fortnight." The song serves as the opening and headlining track of Swift’s new album released on April 19.

After announcing her project at the 2024 Grammy, the Cruel Summer singer rolled out her new album on Friday. The Tortured Poets Department became the first in Spotify’s history to get more than 300 million streams on its platform in its first 24 hours. It also became the fastest-streaming album of 2024.

More about Kim Taehyung

Before enlisting in the military, Kim Taehyung fulfilled BTS's commitment to solo projects with his critically acclaimed album, Layover. Layover, featuring six tracks - Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and a piano version of Slow Dancing - dominated the US and UK Billboard charts for consecutive weeks. The Singularity crooner, recently released a new single, Fri(end)s, featuring British star Ruby.

BTS member Kim Taehyung is currently serving mandatory military duty in South Korea. Unlike other group members, V chose to enlist in the SDT (Special Forces). In January, the singer was deployed to the Rok II Corps Military Police unit, also known as the "Double Dragons" or the Ssangyong unit.

