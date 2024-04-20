 Taylor Swift flaunts beau Travis spoiling her with kisses as Tortured meets Dead Poets in Fortnight music video - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taylor Swift flaunts beau Travis spoiling her with kisses as Tortured meets Dead Poets in Fortnight music video

ByAditi Srivastava
Apr 20, 2024 08:02 AM IST

Taylor Swift transforms in new music video Fortnight featuring Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles

No more cardigans and castles. Taylor Swift has gone gothic in her new music video for Fortnight, the lead single from her new album The Tortured Poets Department. It’s a wild ride of heartbreak and rebelliousness. Taking the internet by storm, Swift's soaring vocals are joined by actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, whose Dead Poets Society's spirit ignites a whole new fight against conformity. And guess who is the proud boyfriend?

Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles Join Taylor Swift in 'Fortnight' Music Video(Taylor Swift's Twitter)
Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles Join Taylor Swift in 'Fortnight' Music Video(Taylor Swift's Twitter)

Also read: Joe Alwyn ‘intentionally’ wanted to keep Taylor Swift's romance ‘very personal’ because…

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Taylor Swift drops Fortnight music video

In her new music video for her collaboration with Post Malone, the Cruel Summer singer channels her inner Goth for a dark and intense look. "For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it," wrote the "Bad Blood" singer on X, describing the experience. "Post Malone impressed me immensely on set as our tortured tragic hero, and I’m so grateful to him for everything he put into this collaboration," she added. The track is the first single from Swift’s double-volume album rolled out on April 19.

Travis Kelce kisses Taylor in new TikTok video

On Friday, Swift announced the release of her new music video “Fortnight” on her YouTube channel. In the video, she shared several clips from the video, including one in which she cooks dinner while the KC Chiefs player appears to be kissing her cheek. As the video continues, Swift appears to be taken aback and starts to laugh.

Taylor Swift’s Fortnight stars Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles

“I’m still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets).” Writes Taylor Swift after dropping the thrilling music video of the lead single Fortnight.

Also read: Tortured Poets brutally roasts Kim Kardashian: Taylor Swift has some old beef to settle

The Fortnight music video opens with the Blank Space singer in a stark white room. She's chained to a bare metal bed frame. After trying to break free, the scene abruptly cuts, and we see Swift strapped to a gurney with a strange device on her head. The researchers overseeing this bizarre setup are played by actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, who famously co-starred in the movie Dead Poets Society.

“ETHAN HAWKE ???? THE DEAD POETS SOCIETY REFERENCE SHUT UP ?!!” A fan wrote on X. Others chimed in too. ““Todd & Knox from DEAD POETS SOCIETY are now PhDs in THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. It’s quite an honor.” “this is very special for the girls who never moved on from the dead poets society edits with taylor songs.”

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / Taylor Swift flaunts beau Travis spoiling her with kisses as Tortured meets Dead Poets in Fortnight music video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On