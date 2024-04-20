Taylor Swift flaunts beau Travis spoiling her with kisses as Tortured meets Dead Poets in Fortnight music video

No more cardigans and castles. Taylor Swift has gone gothic in her new music video for Fortnight, the lead single from her new album The Tortured Poets Department. It’s a wild ride of heartbreak and rebelliousness. Taking the internet by storm, Swift's soaring vocals are joined by actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, whose Dead Poets Society's spirit ignites a whole new fight against conformity. And guess who is the proud boyfriend? Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles Join Taylor Swift in 'Fortnight' Music Video(Taylor Swift's Twitter)

Taylor Swift drops Fortnight music video

In her new music video for her collaboration with Post Malone, the Cruel Summer singer channels her inner Goth for a dark and intense look. "For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it," wrote the "Bad Blood" singer on X, describing the experience. "Post Malone impressed me immensely on set as our tortured tragic hero, and I’m so grateful to him for everything he put into this collaboration," she added. The track is the first single from Swift’s double-volume album rolled out on April 19.

Travis Kelce kisses Taylor in new TikTok video

On Friday, Swift announced the release of her new music video “Fortnight” on her YouTube channel. In the video, she shared several clips from the video, including one in which she cooks dinner while the KC Chiefs player appears to be kissing her cheek. As the video continues, Swift appears to be taken aback and starts to laugh.

Taylor Swift’s Fortnight stars Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles

“I’m still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets).” Writes Taylor Swift after dropping the thrilling music video of the lead single Fortnight.

The Fortnight music video opens with the Blank Space singer in a stark white room. She's chained to a bare metal bed frame. After trying to break free, the scene abruptly cuts, and we see Swift strapped to a gurney with a strange device on her head. The researchers overseeing this bizarre setup are played by actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, who famously co-starred in the movie Dead Poets Society.

“ETHAN HAWKE ???? THE DEAD POETS SOCIETY REFERENCE SHUT UP ?!!” A fan wrote on X. Others chimed in too. ““Todd & Knox from DEAD POETS SOCIETY are now PhDs in THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. It’s quite an honor.” “this is very special for the girls who never moved on from the dead poets society edits with taylor songs.”