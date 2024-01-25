 From Usher to Post Malone: All about the 2024 Super Bowl performers - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Music / From Usher to Post Malone: All about the 2024 Super Bowl performers

From Usher to Post Malone: All about the 2024 Super Bowl performers

ByAchu Krishnan
Jan 25, 2024 07:12 PM IST

Find out all the details about the 2024 Super Bowl performers, from the artist singing the national anthem to the headliner of the Super Bowl halftime show.

While the teams for Super Bowl LVIII are yet to be determined, the musical lineup is already set for an unforgettable show. With the event happening in Las Vegas, one can expect it to be grander than ever.

US Singer Usher(Instagram/usher)
US Singer Usher(Instagram/usher)

Usher is set to command the spotlight as the halftime show performer this year, following in the footsteps of iconic performers such as Beyoncé, Prince, and last year's headliner, Rihanna.

This marks Usher's second Super Bowl appearance, as he previously took the stage alongside the Black Eyed Peas when they headlined the halftime show in 2011.

Star-Studded Pregame Lineup

Country music icon Reba McEntire is set to deliver a powerful rendition of the national anthem at the Big Game, following in the footsteps of last year's performer, Chris Stapleton. Adding to the pre-game excitement, Post Malone will take the stage to sing America the Beautiful, a song previously performed by Babyface in 2023.

Reba McEntire during the 2023 CMA Fest on Friday, June 9, 2023,(AP)
Reba McEntire during the 2023 CMA Fest on Friday, June 9, 2023,(AP)

Andra Day is set to perform the hymn commonly known as the Black National Anthem, following in the footsteps of Sheryl Lee Ralph from Abbott Elementary, who delivered the rendition last year.

Usher's Super Bowl Spectacle

After Rihanna's memorable performance last year, Grammy-winning artist Usher is set to steal the spotlight by performing the headline act for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. While the specific songs in the setlist remain unknown, Usher has dropped a few hints leading up to the event.

In an interview with Vogue, Usher revealed that fans can anticipate a significant costume change, roller skating, choreography, and some thrilling guest appearances during the performance.

Post Malone performs a medley at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 8, 2023, (AP)
Post Malone performs a medley at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 8, 2023, (AP)

"I've been doing this for 30 years," Usher emphasized. He continued, expressing his desire for people who have been a part of that three-decade journey to be a part of his upcoming show. He said that his performance is for everybody, emphasizing that inclusivity has been a cornerstone of his career.

