Crash Landing On You's Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin reveal baby's gender, announce due date

Actor-couple Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin, best known for the K-drama Crash Landing On You, are expecting a baby boy. Her agency MS Team Entertainment announced on Friday that the couple will welcome their firstborn in December this year. The gender of the baby was revealed months after the couple announced that Son Ye Jin was pregnant. (Also Read | Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin announce pregnancy days after agency's denial)

In June, Son Ye Jin shared a long note on Instagram about her pregnancy, “Today, I want to carefully share some joyful news. A new life has come to us..I’m still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement~ As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven’t even told anyone around me yet. Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us. We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us~ I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health.. Be happy.” She had also shared a photo of a scenic sunset along with the post.

As quoted by Soompi, MS Team Entertainment announced, “Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin’s child is a boy. The baby is due in December. Son Ye Jin is currently in very good health. She’s calmly preparing for the birth (of her son).”

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin got married in a private ceremony on March 31 this year after dating for some time. The wedding was attended by their family and close friends. Actors such as Hwang Jung-min, Ha Ji-won, Gong Yoo and Han Jae-Seok were present at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul in Gwangjin Gu, Seoul where the couple exchanged vows.

The couple went to Los Angeles for their honeymoon. After their return to Seoul, Son Ye Jin was speculated to be pregnant after her photos, in a flowy dress, emerged online. Denying the rumors, her agency had then said, "[The pregnancy rumours] are absolutely not true. If there is good news, we will be the first to officially inform you."

Apart from Crash Landing On You, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin starred together in the 2018 action thriller film The Negotiation.

