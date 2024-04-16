tvN's Lovely Runner joins Queen of Tears in top dramas of the week with soaring popularity

As of April 16, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's Lovely Runner series is officially in the race for top-ranking dramas of the week experiencing surging popularity. Left: Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok in Lovely Runner (Monday-Tuesday); Right: Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in Queen of Tears (Saturday-Sunday).

The latest update of the buzzworthy TV-OTT survey by the online K-content analysis agency Good Data Corporation revealed the changing competitive graph impacted by the brand-new Monday-Tuesday tvN drama premiere in the second week of April. Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's magical spell on these charts seems to have frozen time in regards to the tvN hit series Queen of Tears, which continues its victorious stretch at No. 1 for the sixth consecutive week.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Lovely Runner joins the race

The Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon-led time-travel romance's third episode dropped this Monday (April 15), garnering 3.444% nationwide viewership ratings according to Nielsen Korea – securing its personal highest figure yet.

Its premiere kicked things off on April 8. Over the first week of its release, the series consolidated its hold on the audience by gaining the topicality score of 42,393 points, surpassing even Queen of Tears. Reinforcing its position with the highest score among TV dramas having debuted in the past year, the drama's upward graph is already finding its way to the top.

Also read | Le Sserafim Sakura's response to Coachella live performance controversy blows up

Meanwhile, the leading stars of the new heartfelt series equally found success on the performer chart, with Woo Seok ranking at #3 and Hye Yoon at #4. They're following in the footsteps of their tvN associates Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, who took the lead at ranks #1 and #2 respectively.

Queen of Tears is expected to wrap up its course of action on April 28 with its 16th episode, following which tvN will launch two special episodes. As the series continues to break its own weekly records, with this past Sunday (April 14) episode catching an average nationwide viewership ratings of 20.732%, the tvN drama has consecutively surpassed its all-time viewership each week.

Supporting cast members Park Sung Hoon and Kwak Dong Yeon's popularity is similarly on the rise, with each of them securing spots at the 5th and 8th ranks respectively. (Per the latest update at 4:37 pm IST)

Other noteworthy shows on the map are Netflix's April 5 premiere, Parasyte: The Grey, which is sitting at the 3rd rank. On the other hand, MBC's Wonderful World, which found its epic conclusion on April 13 is still holding on to its topicality strength at the 4th spot.

The main cast of the poignant thriller series, Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo, secured the 6th and 7th ranks respectively on the performer graph.