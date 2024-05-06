Oprah, Trump, Hilfiger and More! Lost VHS invitation reveals who hyped Diddy's 1998 Birthday

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently facing some serious allegations that have tarnished the reputation he built in the music industry. Once a close-knit circle of celebrity friends seems to be distancing themselves in the wake of these serious sexual assault allegations. A leaked VHS tape, allegedly sent as an invitation to Combs' 29th birthday in 1998, has further raised a few eyebrows. Known for his love of partying, Diddy has never shied away from going out and about while hosting such events, though some of Combs' current legal troubles reportedly stem from similar gatherings. Sean Diddy Combs poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Who attended Sean Combs’ 1998 Birthday Party?

Sean Combs, aka P. Diddy, has long reigned in the music industry as a powerful force to reckon with. However, tables have turned recently, with him now under scrutiny by Homeland Security over sex trafficking allegations. Amidst this turmoil, a source shared a stunning discovery with Page Six: a VHS tape that served as an invitation to Diddy's lavish 29th birthday celebration in 1998.

The outlet details the lavish invitation as a black velvet invitation pouch, emblazoned with "The Birthday Gala, November 4 1998. The Bad Boy record producer was about to turn 29 that year. Inside the tape, it featured a star-studded cast, including Oprah, Donald Trump, and countless other celebrities. Derek Jeter, Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Rock, Mariah Carey, Magic Johnson, Will Smith, Ben Stiller, Joan Rivers, Wyclef Jean, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tommy Hilfiger, and Clive Davis are just a few names who got featured in the videotape around two decades back. In the recording, these celebrities take turns hyping the event, urging recipients to RSVP, and having fun in front of the camera.

Sean Combs 1998 Birthday Invitation

"That's right, Puff Daddy is throwing a party, and this is Puff Daddy himself inviting you to join us! Let's have a blast!" The video kicks off with a comedic skit starring Danny DeVito on a sofa. Following that, each of the mentioned A-listers makes an appearance, enthusiastically describing the upcoming party and sometimes even teasing the rappe, including details about the venue, date, and address—almost like an extravagant gala invitation. The venue, revealed during the video, was Cipriani Wall Street at the time.

“I’d forgotten how much was made of [the party in the press],” a source who attended the party told PageSix. “I think bigger celebs and moguls were fascinated by the chutzpah of this 29-year-old kid.” They added. As per Daily News, the Birthday party at the time cost him $600,000 with around 1600 people in attendance.

In April, Diddy's LA and Miami mansions were raided in connection with sex trafficking allegations following a series of severe accusations from five of his former close acquaintances. The first allegation came from his longtime partner, Cassandra Ventura, also known as singer Cassie, who settled the case with him outside of court.