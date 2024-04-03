Forbes celebrity billionaires 2024: Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, Oprah, Steven Spielberg make the list

Forbes 2024 celebrity billionaires: Forbes officially unveiled its latest list of the world’s richest celebrity billionaires, and it includes the likes of Taylor Swift, Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, JAY-Z, Rihanna and more. The richest celebrity billionaires are reportedly worth a collective $31 billion, including Taylor’s $1.1 billion net worth at no. 14. Rihanna is at no. 9 with $1.4 billion and Kim on the sixth spot with a cool $1.7 billion net worth. Also read: Kylie Jenner tops Forbes’ list of highest-paid celebrities of 2020 Forbes 2024 celebrity billionaires: From Taylor Swift to Rihanna, these celebs are truly rich and famous. (File Photos)

Here's a list of celebrities on Forbes celebrity billionaires list 2024:

Taylor Swift, no. 14

The 34-year-old US singer had one of the most culturally influential years a musician has ever had by becoming a billionaire last October. Her estimated $190 million post-tax earnings from her historic Eras Tour helped boost the singer into the billionaires list — the first person to do it based solely on songwriting and performing, per Forbes.

Net worth: $1.1 billion

Dick Wolf, no. 13

The American producer is the mastermind behind the most watched crime shows ever, including Law and Order and FBI. Dick, 77, debuted on the 2024 billionaire's list thanks to nearly $2 billion pretax earnings from his 30-year career in television, per Forbes.

Net worth: $1.2 billion

Rihanna, no. 9

The 36-year-old Barbados-born singer, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, has stakes in two billion-dollar brands: cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, which she owns alongside luxury goods giant LVMH, and lingerie business Savage X Fenty.

Net worth: $1.4 billion

Tyler Perry, no. 8

The 54-year-old American actor and filmmaker has brought in well over $1 billion in pretax earnings over a three-decade career in TV, movies and theatre, per Forbes. He famously lent one of his Los Angeles homes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they stepped down as working members of the British royal family.

Net worth: $1.4 billion

Peter Jackson, no. 7

The 62-year-old director from New Zealand, behind the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit franchises, made most of his fortune from his visual effects company, Weta Digital, which sold a portion of its assets to game-maker Unity Software in 2021, per Forbes. That deal reportedly brought Peter nearly $1 billion in cash and stock.

Net worth: $1.5 billion

Kim Kardashian, no. 6

The 43-year-old American reality TV star has become a billionaire from her beauty and clothing brands. Her shapewear line Skims was valued at $4 billion in a 2023 funding round, and she sold 20 percent of KKW Beauty makeup company to Coty in 2020 for $200 million, per Forbes. She has since shut KKW Beauty down.

Net worth: $1.7 billion

Jay-Z, no. 5

Hip-hop’s first billionaire sold a 50 percent stake in his champagne brand, Armand de Brignac, to luxury goods giant LVMH in 2021 for at least $300 million, and a majority stake in his cognac label D’Usse in 2023 for a reported $750 million to Bacardi, per Forbes. He also owns stakes in Uber and Block. His net worth does not include singer-wife Beyonce’s own half-billion-dollar fortune.

Net worth: $2.5 billion

Oprah Winfrey, no 4

The celebrated US talk show host, 70, became the first black female billionaire in 2003. In the years since, she has built her brand into a media and business empire, including investments in real estate and her own production company.

Net worth: $2.8 billion

Steven Spielberg, no. 2

The American filmmaker joined the Forbes richest list in 1994, the first director to make the cut, after a string of hits that included Jaws, Jurassic Park and Schindler’s List. “I’m a gambler, I haven’t taken a salary for almost a decade now,” he had told Forbes that year. Instead, the 77-year-old negotiated to get a percentage of gross sales for his movies, and he still gets a slice of every ticket sold at Universal theme parks thanks to the Indiana Jones series.

Net worth: $4.8 billion

George Lucas, no. 1

The Star Wars director, 79, who debuted as a billionaire in 1997, is the richest celebrity thanks in large part to his production company LucasFilm, which he sold to Disney in 2012 for more than $4 billion in cash and stock.

Net worth: $5.5 billion

