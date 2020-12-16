e-paper
Kylie Jenner tops Forbes' list of highest-paid celebrities of 2020; Dwayne Johnson makes the cut at number 10

Media personality and reality TV star Kylie Jenner is the highest-paid celebrity of 2020, according to Forbes.

tv Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 15:37 IST
Asian News International
The majority of Kylie Jenner’s 2020 earnings came from the sale of her cosmetics brand.
American media personality and reality TV star Kylie Jenner has been crowned the highest-paid celebrity of 2020 by Forbes.

The top-earning stars in the world earned a combined of $6.1 billion in 2020 with Kylie Jenner and Kanye West at the top of the list. Setting aside Kylie's history with Forbes, the financial experts there calculated her earning this year to be at $590 million after she sold a majority of her beauty brand's stake to Coty Inc.

Ranked at number 2 on the list by making $170 million was American rapper and record producer Kanye West, who is also coincidentally Kylie's brother-in-law. He has his Adidas partnership to thank for this hefty payday.

In addition to Tyler Perry, Howard Stern, and Dwayne Johnson, A-lister athletes like Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and LeBron James helped round out the top 10.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry, this year's combined total of $6.1 billion was $200 million less than that of 2019.

