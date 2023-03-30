Priyanka Chopra beats Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez to own 2nd wealthiest celebrity beauty brand of 2023: Report

As per a new report that delves into the world of celebrity beauty to find out who has the biggest brands in the industry right now, Priyanka Chopra's hair care brand is the second wealthiest celebrity beauty brand of 2023. According to the report, Priyanka Chopra's brand is the second wealthiest celebrity brand in terms of revenue with £429.9 million, while Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is the first with £477.2 million. Also read: Priyanka Chopra's manager was told by 'prominent' Bollywood people 'you're wasting your time' Priyanka Chopra had launched her hair care brand last year.

The report which covers everything from the wealthiest to the most Googled celebrity beauty brands this year, has outlined the biggest beauty movers of 2023, and among them is Priyanka Chopra with her hair care brand Anomaly Haircare. Rihanna's Fenty Beauty takes the top spot as the current wealthiest celebrity beauty brand, followed by Priyanka's Anomaly. US reality TV personality Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics is third on the list with £301.4 million, singer Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty stood fourth on the list with £70.3 million, and Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez made up the top five with £50.2 million in revenues.

UK-based beauty comparison platform Cosmetify said in its new report, "There are many ways to measure the success of a brand, but revenue is arguably the most important. Because of this, we have put together a list of the wealthiest celebrity beauty brands based on their most recent annual revenue."

Talking about the wealthiest celebrity beauty brand of 2023, Fenty Beauty, the report said, "After already being featured in the top three most successful overall beauty brands, it may come as no surprise that Fenty Beauty takes the top spot as the current wealthiest celebrity beauty brand. Earlier this year, Rihanna hit the headlines as she demonstrated the effectiveness of her Fenty Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder during her iconic performance at the SuperBowl LVII. This small three-second brand cameo is estimated to have increased the media brand value of Fenty by a whopping $5 million!"

Priyanka Chopra had launched her hair care brand last year. In a 2022 interview with Vogue India, Priyanka had spoken about turning into a beauty entrepreneur. “I’ve just recently taken to the business side of both, the beauty and the entertainment industry. That really made me bifurcate the difference between sitting in the stylist’s chair and using a bunch of products, to actually having a say in the products going into my hair,” Priyanka had said. She also recalled her own hair care journey that began in childhood. Priyanka had said, "As a baby, I had no hair, imagine! My grandma was afraid I’d be bald forever so she’d make me sit between her legs and give me a good, old champi. I guess it worked."

Priyanka most recently starred in The Matrix: Resurrections. She will next be seen in the Prime Video series Citadel, alongside Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame.

