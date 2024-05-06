The 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix saw a glamorous lineup of entertainment industry A-listers, and one standout was the beautiful Thai-Korean singer Lisa Manoban, also known as Blackpink's Lisa. Her striking fashion choices and confident poses turned heads at the Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Lando Norris celebrated his first career Grand Prix win in Miami, while Max Verstappen settled for second place after struggling with pace on the Hard compound in the later part of the race. BLACKPINK's Lisa stuns with Red Bull's Max Verstappen at 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix(X)

Blackpink Lisa with Max Verstappen

The Pink Venom crooner stood out at the Miami Grand Prix! Not only was she one of the few Asian celebrities there, but she also met the famous Formula One driver Max Verstappen. The Dutch motorsports racing driver who normally isn't a fan of getting clicked alongside celebrities appeared nervous and shy posing alongside the side of BLACKPINK members. Still, fans called them ‘adorable’ once the photo went viral. While none of her bandmates joined her, Lisa got to explore the Red Bull garage, taking pictures with the sleek RB20 car and the team crew.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Scores new season alongside Bachelorette, Claim to Fame & more: ABC summer lineup

celebrities at the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix

The Miami GP was truly a star-studded affair, with A-listers from across the entertainment industry and beyond in attendance. Singers like Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, and Lisa from Blackpink graced the event alongside NFL stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, political figures like former President Donald Trump, actors Taylor Zakhar Perez and Tom Cruise, model Kendall Jenner, and many others.

The winner of the Miami Grand Prix 2024

Lando Norris emerged victorious at the Miami Grand Prix! The McLaren driver stole the show, overtaking championship favourite Max Verstappen from Red Bull to win the race. Verstappen had to settle for second place. Meanwhile, Alex Albon finished near the back of the pack in 19th, trailing behind Kevin Magnussen's Haas car.

Also read: Donald Trump slams Hush Money trial as ‘witch hunt’, calls out ‘crooked’ Joe Biden in new post

The Miami Grand Prix drew a star-studded celebrity audience! Music icons like Marc Anthony and Zayn Malik, known for their rare public appearances, were spotted enjoying the race alongside pop star will.i.am. Other notable attendees included YouTube sensation Jake Paul and film mogul Jerry Bruckheimer.