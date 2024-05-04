Donald Trump slams Hush Money trial as ‘witch hunt’, calls out ‘crooked’ Joe Biden in new post

In a scathing attack, former President Donald Trump has labelled the ongoing hush money trial against him as a "witch hunt," doubling down on accusations against his political opponents. Trump took aim at President Joe Biden, branding him as "crooked," and claimed that his adversaries might be ‘thrilled’ by the trial proceedings. The post came amid the ongoing trial, with Hope Hicks, a former Trump aide taking the stand and testifying in the court. Former US President Donald Trump attends his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 2, 2024. Trump, 77, is accused of falsifying business records to reimburse his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels just days ahead of the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton. (Photo by Doug Mills / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Donald Trump says the trial is a ‘witch hunt’ against him

On Friday, in a new post on Truth Social, Donald Trump, using his own platform, complained about a tape played in the courtroom the day before and discussed the matter with his followers. He revealed feeling 'very unhappy' by the end of the day and expressed frustration with how things played out. During the lunch break, Trump launched an attack on all the people he believes are responsible for his current situation.

Going all caps lock in his post, he wrote, “This isn’t a trial, it’s a political campaign, a witch hunt, just like the highly conflicted and biased judge, Juan Merchan, wanted it to be. I’m sure his political friends and allies, and crooked Joe Biden, in particular, will be thrilled that they are getting away with this corrupt, “ancient,” and highly political attack on his 2024 presidential opponent.”

Trump vented out his frustration over “eight years old stories” that emerged before the 2016 election, which he believes are irrelevant to the current legal case against him. “these eight-year-old stories, which came out prior to the 2016 election (the voters have already, and loudly, spoken!), and have nothing to do with this fake case, brought by a crooked, Soros-backed New York City D.A., Alvin Bragg, should not have been allowed to be used. virtually every legal scholar and expert calls it a sham and disgrace, election interference. it is an insult to American justice!” He added in his post.

Donald Trump’s Hush Money Trial update

After a break for lunch, Trump went back to the courtroom. Hope Hicks, who served as the White House's communications director and a long-time associate of the president, is defending herself after it was revealed that she discussed silencing stories about the former president before the 2016 presidential election. The former president and soon-to-be-be 2024 Republican nominee has denied 34 counts of fraudulently altering business documents in connection with a hush-up payment paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

In her statement, Hicks said that she warned Trump that WSJ will publish the Stormy Daniels story ahead of the 2016 elections. "He wanted to make sure that there was a denial of any kind of relationship," she said.