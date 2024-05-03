Commuters in Norwalk, Connecticut, will have to endure massive traffic disruption after a brutal Friday crash of a gasoline-filled tanker, which resulted in a massive fire and destruction on I-95, the primary north-south highway along the East Coast. Warnings were issued for daily commuters, truck drivers, and others to take a detour. Now, in a new development, crews rushed to the site to carry out the demolition process. This emergency demolition, coupled with school closures, threatens to bring the city's traffic to a standstill. I-95 bridge demolition starts after tanker explosion; traffic to remain affected until Monday, schools closed

I-95 Bridge demolition begins

I-95, one of America's busiest highways, has been shut down and schools have been closed in the surrounding areas as workers prepare to demolish the bridge which was severely damaged in the explosion. Gov. Ned Lamont said the demolition process could take several days, causing a shutdown and causing traffic gridlock. Workers arrived at the overpass on Fairfield Avenue at 3:00 in the morning to begin the demolition process. The overpass serves as a major transportation hub for people travelling from Connecticut to New York City.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: Israeli father of three held captive in Gaza confirmed dead after wife was shot; kids orphaned

“The heat from the burning fuel compromised some of the bridge, so that bridge is going to have to come down and that demolition is going to start first thing [Friday] morning,” Gov. Ned Lamont said, reported by Post.

When will I-95 reopen?

Reportedly, a 13-mile traffic jam plagued the southbound side of the Merritt Parkway in Fairfield, with massive delays reported on the northbound side and nearby roads. People were advised to work from home or stay at home to avoid traffic troubles, and urgent commuters were directed to take alternate routes. Norwalk schools also announced a holiday, which may be extended due to the incident. Meanwhile, the damaged part of I-95 is not expected to reopen until at least Monday.

“We’ve scheduled some different staggering work times for people so that they can come in later, maybe go home earlier so we can reduce some of the traffic,” Mayor Harry Rilling said in a statement.

Also read: Majority of Anti-Israel protesters detained at Columbia, City College are non-students, arrests top 2000: Report

Connecticut highway in flames

Earlier on Thursday, a massive explosion occurred on a Connecticut highway when a large tanker carrying 8,500 gallons (about 32,000 litres) of gasoline burst into flames, involving a car and a tractor-trailer. Fortunately, no fatalities or severe injuries were reported. However, Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto stated that the bridge, which was less than a decade old, was severely damaged due to the spilt gasoline. A state of emergency was declared following the explosion.

Also read: Connecticut highway in flames: Gasoline truck explosion cripples traffic, closes I-95

“This emergency declaration will help expedite some of the resources needed for us to respond to this situation. I strongly encourage everyone to avoid this area for at least the next few days while the highway remains closed and to stay alert for updates,” the Governor said in a statement.